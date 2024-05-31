BIA and Cardi B

Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images and Leon Bennett/GA / Contributor via Getty Images

BIA Responds To Cardi B's Apparent Diss On "Wanna Be (Remix)"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.31.2024

Wrapping up a relatively peaceful couple of weeks, the women of Hip Hop have brought beef back to the forefront. On Friday (May 31), BIA responded to Cardi B after the New York rapper seemingly targeted her on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix).”

In the track, Cardi issued vicious lines like, “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me/ She did what? Had no idea/ Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B**ch please, don’t nobody wanna be you” and “Girl, these b**ches be p**sy/ Delete every tweet lookin’ a** h**.”

Shortly after the release, BIA took to Twitter to fire back. She wrote, “B**CHES IS WACK. B**CHES IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B**CHES RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN’ MY BELT TO THEY A**.” A fan encouraged the Perico Princess to channel her energy into music, to which she replied, “B**ch, you don’t want me in the booth. I’m REALLY like that.”

The pair’s feud dates back to earlier exchanges, including the Grammy Award winner’s “Enough (Miami)” and BIA’s “FALLBACK,” both of which sampled Missy Elliott’s 1999 song “She’s a B**ch.”

In April, social media users also accused the Massachusetts native of dissing Cardi on Dreezy’s “B**ch Duh (Remix).” She spat, “I can never turn my phone on just to cry/ On a Live, I hate a sneaky n**ga, pick a side/ If you wanna get up with me, tell that b**ch that we’re outside.”

Interestingly, BIA addressed rumors of there being beef between her and the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker in 2023. During an Instagram Live session, she claimed, “I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life. I’ve never met Cardi; we’ve never had a conversation. Like, I don’t have no issues with her. It’s all love, but I don’t know her.”

News
BIA
Cardi B

TRENDING
News

Brent Faiyaz Teases At Retiring On Social Media, Fans React

Brent Faiyaz’s new Instagram post seemingly teased his retirement, making many fans tizzy. His cult ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.25.2024
News

GloRilla's New Song Snippet Is Going Viral

GloRilla shared a new snippet while on tour with Megan Thee Stallion. The song has ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.18.2024
News

Ice Cube Claims His "No Vaseline" Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar's Diss Tracks Aimed At Drake

Ice Cube backed his claim with a pretty good point: “I took out four motherf**kers ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.28.2024
News

Doja Cat Claims She Was "Just Kidding" After Calling Her Father A "B**ch"

Doja Cat called her father a “deadbeat” and a “b**ch,” among other insults, but later ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.28.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories