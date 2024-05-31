New Music Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Eminem's Megan Thee Stallion Name-Drop On "Houdini" Sends Social Media Into An Uproar / 05.31.2024

Eminem is set to debut his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), during the summer, beginning with its first single, “Houdini.” Released on Friday (May 31), the track was filled with controversial lyrics that reflected the music he’s been known for throughout his career.

In particular, the Detroit rapper made a nod to the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion: “If I was to ask for Megan Thee (What?)/ Stallion if she would collab with me/ Would I really have a shot at a feat? (Haha)/ I don’t know, but I’m glad to be back.”

As to be expected, the lines didn’t go over well for longtime supporters of the Houston native, especially considering she’s been trying to put the traumatic events behind her for quite some time. “This not going to go well for him,” journalist Keith Nelson Jr. wrote on Twitter.

“I hope Megan chews Eminem’s tired a** up,” another commenter said. Someone else stated, “Eminem’s career has largely been built on being shocking and provocative to certain audiences… Being 51 years old and taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion? Out of touch.” Check out more reactions below.

Eminem making Megan Thee Stallion shooting jokes. This not going to go well for him. — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) May 31, 2024

it is so fucking cruel how men constantly make fun of meg’s abuse. like you’re eminem why tf do you care about megan thee stallion???? — 👩🏾‍🦳 ghetto glow worm (@jnkhive) May 31, 2024

I hope Megan chews Eminem’s tired ass up — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) May 31, 2024

Eminem’s career has largely been built on being shocking and provocative to certain audiences … Being 51 years old and taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion? Out of touch. https://t.co/IpLdFBqOCx — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) May 31, 2024

Like Im not finna be removing Eminem from Hip Hop History for Megan who been around since 2017 and only rapped forreal for 5 yrs be fucking forreal — Paris (@_ParadiseParis1) May 31, 2024

In August 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing a gun and wounding the “Caption Hook” artist’s foot with bullet fragments. He was found guilty on three counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm.

It’s also worth mentioning that Slim Shady isn’t the only person to poke fun at Megan over the situation. Hip Hop fans speculated that Drake referenced the incident on 2022’s “Circo Loco”: “This b**ch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke, but she still smilin’.”

Nicki Minaj took more direct jabs on her January release “Big Foot.” The Trinidadian rap star dished out bars like, “Like a bodybuilder, I keep raisin’ the bar/ F**k you get shot with no scar?/ This little piggy toxic, somebody adopt it.”