Every year, Black Music Month provides an opportunity to recognize and honor the legacy of influential artists in the industry. To commemorate the occasion, NPR tapped a talented lineup of rappers and singers for its “Tinky Desk” series: Tems, Tierra Whack, Brittney Spencer, SWV, Flo Mili and more.

“As the first week started to roll out last year with Charlie Wilson and Babyface, it occurred to me that we were leading with all men,” producer and host Bobby Carter told ESSENCE regarding June’s bill. “So, this sort of occurred to me this time last year like, ‘Wow, it’s too many dudes,’ and I want to really go for it this year, and really honor the women that helped shape Black music to me, which is all music. I knew this was going to be something that we would do last year.”

He added, “So, what you see in this lineup is just the best attempt possible at really casting a wide net, so if you are into a country, if you are into Hip Hop, if you are into new R&B, if you’re into old R&B, we’re trying to do as much as we can and represent as much as we can within the month.”

ALL of us. Let’s keep it goin @itsnandibby 🤝🏾 https://t.co/v6xpk3pUgd — DJ Cuzzin B (@DJCuzzinB) May 31, 2024

It’s almost time for Black music month. Cant wait to see who they got lined up on Tiny Desk. Last few years been HEAT. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) May 28, 2024

Nearly halfway into 2024, fans have already been treated to some incredible “Tiny Desk” performances so far. In March, Big Sean did a 25-minute set where he revisited tracks like “Blessings,” “My Last” and “Marvin & Chardonnay,” among others.

Meanwhile, Tinashe received her flowers in February. The songstress gave viewers live renditions of “Unconditional,” “Touch & Go,” “2 On” and “Treason.” The last-mentioned record initially appeared on her most recent LP, 2023’s BB/ANG3L.

As for the forthcoming iterations of “Tiny Desk,” supporters of Flo Milli can likely expect “Beef FloMix” and “Never Lose Me” — both fixtures in her current tour with Gunna. It’s possible that Tems could grace us with something to celebrate BORN IN THE WILD, while Whack may bring some classics from 2018’s Whack World to the table.