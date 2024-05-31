News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Cancels Second Amsterdam Concert Following Detainment At Airport For Alleged Drug Possession / 05.31.2024

Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam concert scheduled for June 2 at the Ziggo Dome was canceled following her detention at the city’s airport over the previous weekend.

Promoter Mojo announced the cancellation on its website. The company stated, “Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday (June 2) at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, will no longer be taking place,” and assured that ticket buyers would automatically receive refunds.

The incident unfolded on May 25 when the Queen rapper was preparing to leave for England. Dutch authorities detained her at Schiphol Airport and alleged that marijuana was found in her luggage.

However, Minaj contested the claim on social media. She asserted the psychoactive drugs belonged to her security team and that her bags were taken without consent. “Now they said they found weed and that another group of [people] have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls,” the artist posted on Twitter.

Netherlands military police confirmed the arrest of a 41-year-old American woman for suspected illegal drug exportation. Although cannabis is legal in Amsterdam, taking it out of the country is prohibited. They stated, “The suspect was fined and allowed to continue her journey.”

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Zojuist hebben wij een 41-jarige Amerikaanse vrouw in vrijheid gesteld die we vanmiddag op Schiphol hebben aangehouden op verdenking van uitvoer van softdrugs. De verdachte heeft na overleg met het Openbaar Ministerie een geldboete gekregen en kan haar weg vervolgen. pic.twitter.com/FXuTWmtVnt — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) May 25, 2024

“After sitting in a jail cell for five to six hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 [minutes] once I boarded,” Minaj updated her fans in a subsequent tweet. “So, they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded [at] getting to the root of it all by recording them and posting everything in real-time.” The delay also led to the postponement of her Manchester show, with the new date scheduled for June 3.

Despite the setback, Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” will continue across Europe until mid-July. It will then embark on another North American leg starting Sept. 4 in Philadelphia and concluding Oct. 11 at UBS Arena in Queens, New York.