Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Shaboozey, Lay Bankz, Cardi B And More / 05.31.2024

Music is in the most dynamic space it has ever been. After established icons like Drake and Kendrick Lamar battled it out for the world to see, the dust has settled, and fans are looking for new jams to soundtrack the summer of 2024.

Although he has been making music at a high level for over a decade, Shaboozey was introduced to many fans after his show-stealing guest spots on Beyoncé’s envelope-pushing LP, COWBOY CARTER. Shortly after the album was liberated, the Virginia-bred emcee rose to the top of the charts with his viral country-infused ode to J-Kwon, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Today (May 31), he unveiled his highly anticipated project, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

In the more traditional Hip Hop and R&B spaces, fans were also treated to releases from rising sensations Lay Bankz and Veeze while receiving drops from established acts like Cardi B, Summer Walker, Tink, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and a new obscure verse from Eminem.

Check out the latest releases via Rap-Up Replay below!

Wanna Be (Remix) by GloRilla featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

Cardi B seemingly addressed BIA on her newest guest verse on the remix to GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s popular track, “Wanna Be.” In the verse, she played on the Boston emcee’s name, rapping, “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me (Ah)/ She did what? Had no idea (Idea)/ Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea (Ikea)/ Hope she talk like that when I see her.” The cut was first teased during a surprise appearance by Cardi B at Meg’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stop at Madison Square Garden.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going by Shaboozey

Virginia is known for talented artists like Pharrell, Pusha T, Timbaland and Missy Elliot. Now, Shaboozey has joined the ranks as one of the most prominent figures from the region with his latest LP, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. Coming off the heels of his electric performance on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER and the success of his Billboard chart-topping smash, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey’s 12-song album is finally here. Boasting features from Noah Cyrus, Paul Cauthen and BigXthaPlug, the project will leave a lasting impact and cement his stance as a staple in music for years to come.

After 7 by Lay Bankz

Lay Bankz is a star. While her quirky dance moves and vibrant nature initially led the conversation surrounding her, she’s quickly asserted herself in music spaces with her catchy lead single “Tell Ur Girlfriend.” Her 15-track project, After 7, showcases a broader range of her abilities while maintaining the essence of the bubbly rap style that made her popular. “WOULD YOU?” and “how could you” featuring BEAM are early fan favorites on the album.

Survivor’s Remorse by Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch understood that he had some explaining to do after a lengthy hiatus from music following his sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST. The soulful Hip Hop ballad addressed all his obstacles since entering the scene. On the track aptly titled “Survivor’s Remorse,” Ricch rapped, “Let’s talk about everything, so I can give it some closure/ Way before the Grammys, Billboard charts, when I was ridin’ ’round a local.” He also detailed his experience with drugs and the drama between him and his baby’s mother in the midst of directly reflecting on the allegations that he “fell off” on the therapeutic single.

Songs About U by Tink and Summer Walker

Tink enlisted R&B superstar Summer Walker on her latest Hitmaka-produced track, “Songs About U.” The song explores the relatable feeling of dealing with a partner who knows how to push your buttons. The two talented songwriters pair well together on the Millennial-coded hit.

Pop Yo S**t by Veeze

Detroit’s own Veeze is on a victory lap after an ultra-successful breakout year in 2023. His off-kilter flow is a breath of fresh air compared to most generic rap styles that have become popular recently. Every release seems like Veeze busts out a bar that makes you press rewind; “Pop Yo S**t” is no different.

Houdini by Eminem

Like the magician, Eminem knows how to hide and return to the game at the snap of a finger. The legendary recluse emcee has unleashed his single, “Houdini.” In typical Eminem nature, he gave fans and critics a new verse that caused a commotion. On the song, he spat, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee (What?)/ Stallion if she would collab with me/ Would I really have a shot at a feat? (Haha).” While Eminem got his chops early for being a shock jock, it seems as if the train has left the station for people who enjoy it.

Next 2 U by Kehlani

Kehlani is seemingly gearing up for a busy 2024. Her surprisingly bass-heavy single “Next 2 U” offers a fresh structure that blends Yeezus/Travis Scott-inspired production with the California-bred songstress’ silky smooth vocal texture. At its core, “Next 2 U” is about love and continues on the story arch that Kehlani has been building with her most recent releases.

FOR YOU by Samuel Shabazz

Babyface Ray recently made news with the announcement of his joint venture with EMPIRE, Wavy Gang. His first signee and long-time collaborator, Samuel Shabazz, is a genre-less recording artist whose versatility has made him one of the most exciting acts out of the Motor City. His auto-tune laced “FOR YOU” is the first single from his forthcoming LP, PLANE BOY.

5AM IN PHILLY by Meek Mill

Meek Mill hopped back in the mix with his Drake-esque time stamp record, “5AM IN PHILLY.” The newly independent emcee used the piano-based instrumental to illustrate his experiences in the tough streets of Philadelphia. The hometown hero, known for his detailed storytelling and fiery delivery, found a strong pocket on the four-minute track.