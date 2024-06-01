News Jim Bennett / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Forced To Cancel “Hot Girl Summer Tour” Stop In Atlanta Due To Water Main Break / 06.01.2024

Megan Thee Stallion had to postpone the first of two scheduled performances in Atlanta due to a citywide water main break. The rapper was set to hit the stage at State Farm Arena on Friday (May 31) but announced on Twitter just hours before the event that the show would be rescheduled to Sunday (June 2).

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing,” Megan posted. She added, “I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.”

State Farm Arena confirmed the postponement: “Due to today’s unfortunate water main breaks across the city, the Megan Thee Stallion show scheduled for tonight has been postponed to Sunday. Tickets purchased for tonight’s show will automatically be honored for Sunday.”

The venue also clarified that Megan’s performance scheduled for Saturday (June 1) would proceed as planned. Her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will continue with a show at the PNC Arena on Tuesday (June 4), followed by stops in Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin and Houston. The European leg will start on July 4 in Glasgow before making its way to Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin and London, among other cities.

In the meantime, the “Girls in the Hood” creator is preparing to release her third studio album, which currently doesn’t have a title. During a recent interview with L’Officiel, the artist said, “I’m just tapping into other sounds, but it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion.”

She added, “It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me. You’ll almost be like, I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.” Thus far, fans have received singles like “Cobra,” “HISS” and the recently released “BOA.”