News Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images Netflix Announces Season 2 Of "The Vince Staples Show" / 06.01.2024

“The Vince Staples Show” is coming back for its second season! On May 30, Variety reported that Staples exclaimed, “The people have spoken, and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season two. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

The first season offered five episodes, guest-starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Nate’ Jones, Rick Ross, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg and Myles Bullock alongside Vince Staples. The show description reads, “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s… not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW. SEASON 2. — vince (@vincestaples) May 30, 2024

Fans revered the first season. One commenter on the app formerly known as Twitter said, “‘The Vince Staples Show’ got me laughing so loud. Please let there be a season two.” Another user claimed, “Well, I already love ‘The Vince Staples Show,’ so there’s that.”

Although the show draws comparisons to Lil Dicky‘s FX show “Dave” and Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” the dynamic rapper and actor told Netflix, “‘The Vince Staples Show’ is our generation’s ‘Martin.’ It is also our generation’s ‘Seinfeld.’ It is also our generation’s ‘Casablanca.'”

Last month, Staples recently released his new album, Dark Times. Dark Times followed 2022’s RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART, which spanned 16 tracks. The second-mentioned body of work included features from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby and DJ Mustard, as well as surefire cuts like “AYE! (FREE THE HOMIES)” and “MAGIC.” After putting out the LP, Staples teamed up with Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist for the 2023 song “The Caliphate.” He also worked with Ghost Kidz on “Goin’ Off” that year.

Check out a cut from the new album here below.