News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Bobby Shmurda Says DSPs Do Not Playlist Him Because He Doesn't Paint His Nails / 06.02.2024

Bobby Shmurda doesn’t enjoy the current state of the music industry. In a recent tweet, he wrote, “Stop asking me to drop music. American DSPs don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers, so it’s pointless until something is done with the people who own, run and manage these platforms.”

The post included a photo of his fingers. One fan commented, “You’re just a one-hit wonder! You got lucky with it.” Another user exclaimed, “Nah, that ain’t it, Bobby. Your last few singles were terrible.” Someone else claimed, “Clean hands vs. painting nails — two different stories, my g.”

A former fan even shared a harsh post, stating, “We don’t want you dropping music no more after the last few songs we’ve heard.” Bobby Shmurda was one of the hottest acts in the music industry before getting locked up.

In October 2016, the New York-bred rapper was sentenced to six to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession in connection to his leading role in the GS9 gang. He received credit for around two years of time served before the sentence. Back in September, he was denied parole for 11 violations, including allegedly having a shank, drug possession and fighting.

Since leaving his situation with Epic Records, it seems as though Shmurda has had a hard time gaining the traction that he once had. Before the split, the “Hot N**ga” hitmaker put the label and its CEO Sylvia Rhone on blast while saying that he wanted out of the deal, which he signed when he was just 19.

“I got a 70-year-old lady running my label, and I love her dearly but [she] doesn’t want to let me go at all,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “No matter what I do, I’ve been signed to them since I was 19. I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home. You name one person in the industry a label [sic] keeps signed [while] in jail for six years???? Yeah, [I know, I know,] I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me go.”