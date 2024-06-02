News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Responds After BIA Previewed A New Diss Track Toward Her / 06.02.2024

2024 seems to be the year of beef in Hip Hop. Saturday (June 1) night, BIA previewed a new diss track aimed at Cardi B. This track comes after the “Bongos” emcee seemingly dissed BIA in the remix to GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s electric track, “Wanna Be.”

In the track, Cardi rapped, “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me/ She did what? Had no idea/ Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B**ch please, don’t nobody wanna be you” and “Girl, these b**ches be p**sy/ Delete every tweet lookin’ a** h**.”

Shortly after, BIA tweeted, “B**CHES IS WACK. B**CHES IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B**CHES RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN’ MY BELT TO THEY A**.” This post foreshadowed what would come from her new diss song.

BITCHS IS WACK. BITCHS IS TRASH.

On the new track, she said, “Put it on your gang that they ain’t f**k you in/ Put it on your name since you so gangsta like your f**king friends/ Put it on your husband since you like lying on your vows/ I write my own verses, and I can do this s**t for hours.”

Later in the song, BIA alluded to the thought that Cardi B copied her and that she has been scrapping albums since 2019. She seemingly claimed that the beef between them might have something to do with Pardison Fontaine.

Cardi B did not enjoy the record. After previewing it online, she took to her Instagram Live to say, “I’m so appalled at the fact that she thinks that I’m copying her or that I’m stealing from her because there’s nothing that she does that I like. I don’t like her music. I don’t like her style. I don’t like how she look. I don’t like nothing about her. I don’t even see the b**ch.”