News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Jhené Aiko Models SKIMS' Cotton Rib Collection In Stunning New Campaign / 06.03.2024

SKIMS introduced Jhené Aiko as the new face of its latest campaign on Monday (June 3). Photographed by South African photographer Henrik Purienne, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter modeled key pieces from the label’s Cotton Rib and Cotton Jersey collections.

Captured against a desert backdrop, the images featured Aiko in the Cotton Rib Cami, Tank, and Tee, alongside the Jersey Boy Short and Cheeky Tanga. “This was such a beautiful campaign to star in,” she said in a press release. “As a longtime customer and genuine fan of the brand, I’m honored that SKIMS asked me to be part of it. My outfits on stage can often be very intricate and restrictive, but when I’m at home or traveling, comfort is essential.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and CCO of SKIMS, also expressed her enthusiasm about the “Sativa” songstress’ involvement. “Jhené’s presence adds a calm yet dynamic layer to the campaign that reflects the comfort and ease of our Cotton Rib and Cotton Jersey collections,” she stated. “She’s one of my favorite artists, so I’m honored to have her star in our SKIMS Cotton campaign ahead of her ‘Magic Hour Tour’ starting this month.”

The partnership arrived on the heels of SKIMS’ initiatives with Usher, Lana Del Rey, and the WNBA. Previous high-profile collaborations featured SZA, Cardi B, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, and RAYE, to name a few.

Aiko’s “The Magic Hour Tour” is scheduled to begin on June 19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Spanning 27 cities, the singer will make subsequent stops in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Toronto, and Houston, among other cities. Coi Leray, UMI, Kiana Ledé, and Tink are also expected to join her as supporting acts.

Although she performed at Coachella in April, the Los Angeles native has not confirmed an album for 2024. At the time of reporting, her only release of the year is “Sun/Son.”