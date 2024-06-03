Latto and Megan Thee Stallion

Latto Previews "Sunday Service (Remix)" Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.03.2024

Megan Thee Stallion and Latto are teaming up again. On Sunday (June 2), the pair debuted a remix of “Sunday Service” during the Atlanta stop of the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”

While the “Big Energy” hitmaker’s contributions to the song mostly stayed the same, including the Lil Nas X mention and perceived jab at Ice Spice, Megan introduced an array of hard-hitting bars in her verse.

“What the f**k I look like trippin’ on one out of seven billion?/ I meet the goalposts, b**ches move it/ They say I can’t, then I do it/ Your favorite rapper might not like me, but his boo gon’ share my music,” she spat. “Big chest, big influence, chain flowin’ like hallelujah/ I see you broke and askin’ for attention, I’ll never throw the bone to ya.”

Peep footage of the artists’ performance below.

Notably, Megan and “Hot Girl Summer Tour” supporting act GloRilla took a similar approach when announcing the remix of their Cardi B-assisted “Wanna Be,” albeit they didn’t preview the joint effort. The official record came out on May 31, adding to a growing list of all-women collaborations for the Houston native.

“Sunday Service” marked Latto’s second release of 2024. She previously joined forces with Anycia for January’s “BACK OUTSIDE.” The 777 musician is expected to drop her next project before the year wraps up.

“Be prepared for 2024. I want to put my best foot forward and hit the gas nonstop. I want to go the hardest I’ve ever gone in my career,” the Atlanta artist told XXL. “So, I’m kind of in preparation mode right now for that. Definitely projects. Bigger visuals. Better branding.”

On the other hand, Megan’s forthcoming third studio album is scheduled to hit DSPs on June 28. The body of work was preceded by singles like “Cobra,” “HISS,” and “BOA.”

