Lil Yachty was one of several artists who came up during the SoundCloud era. 2015’s “One Night” went viral and virtually turned him into an overnight success. On Saturday (June 1), the rapper shared a batch of previously unreleased tracks on the platform that date back as far as 2021.

“[I] uploaded new songs on tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYstem late last night,” he announced the following day (June 2). Fans were treated to records like “ROMAN” with Vory, the melodic-heavy “Sampha Flow,” and “Part of the plan” featuring 21 Savage, to name a few.

“It get dark inside the room, I hold my diamonds up/ Chopper hit ‘em in his stomach, messed his lining up/ Pistol whip him, home invasion, they done tied ‘em up/ My windows came with armor, gon’ head and shoot it up,” the London native spat on the last-mentioned single.

Check out the releases below.

2024 has been quite a year for Yachty. In April, his rap collective, Concrete Boys, debuted It’s Us Vol. 1, which spanned 16 tracks. “POINT ME TO IT,” “PIMPIN AINT EASY,” and “WHERE YO DADDY?” were among the standout cuts. The group — comprised of KARRAHBOOO, Camo!, Dc2trill, and Draft Day — also united for an “On The Radar” cypher.

The Teenage Emotions rapper unveiled “A Cold Sunday,” his only solo release of the year so far, in February. The previous month, he joined Joey Badass and Gus Dapperton for “Fallout” from Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow compilation.

Outside of his own music, Yachty was name-dropped in Kendrick Lamar’s fiery song “euphoria.” During an archived episode of the “A Safe Place” podcast, he addressed being referenced in the diss record aimed at Drake. “To be honest, I knew that my name was mentioned before it came out. I didn’t hear the record, but I had got word that I was mentioned. I wasn’t surprised,” the artist said.