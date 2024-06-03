News Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Reveals The Artwork And Release Date For Her Third Studio Album 'MEGAN' / 06.03.2024

On Sunday (June 2), Megan Thee Stallion announced that her third studio album, MEGAN, is set to hit streaming services on June 28 via Hot Girl Productions. The reveal came during a rescheduled concert in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, where she shared the artwork and a pre-save link with fans.

The A-town show was initially scheduled for May 31, but the “Captain Hook” rapper was forced to postpone it due to a citywide water main break. “I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol,” she wrote on Twitter.

It’s safe to say the wait was worth it. The album cover depicted a semi-transparent “M” and a giant cocoon with Megan emerging from it upside-down. Admittedly, the creative direction choice confused some fans, with one person even writing, “How [did] you go from a snake to a butterfly?”

However, considering the LP’s theme is “renewal,” it made perfect sense to others. During an interview with L’Officiel, Megan elaborated on the concept: “We started with the snake because I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture. They represent rebirth [and] spirituality. I like darker things [and] things that are a little scary. I picked the snake because it’s kind of like an antihero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The Houston native also revealed that she’s exploring different styles sonically. “This is music I would like if I wasn’t Megan Thee Stallion,” she told the outlet. “I’m just tapping into other sounds, but it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion. It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me.”

The Grammy-winning artist debuted “Cobra” in November 2023, followed by the chart-topping “HISS” in January 2024. She kept the moment going with May’s “BOA,” which arrived alongside a video game-inspired visual companion.