News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Watch Tems Give Perform A Soulful Rendition Of Her Catalog Favorites For NPR's "Tiny Desk" / 06.03.2024

June is a big month for Tems, who is set to liberate her studio debut, Born in the Wild, on the 7th. Ahead of its release, the Nigerian singer joined NPR’s “Tiny Desk,” where she previewed songs from the album and revisited past hits.

She opened her set with “Me & U” and “Ice T,” the latter of which appeared on 2020’s For Broken Ears, before segwaying into the previously unheard “Unfortunate.” Regarding the track, the musician explained, “It’s really special… It’s basically me being a victim [of] an unfortunate situation.”

Elsewhere, Tems performed “Forever” and “Love Me JeJe.” The last-mentioned single interpolated Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 classic of the same name. “It’s really close to me because I remember when I was 5, that’s when I heard this song, and I fell in love with it. All my parents [and] all the oldheads in Nigeria, they love this song,” she stated.

“I’m a grown man legit about to cry over this gorgeous woman. I [have] been waiting for this ‘Tiny Desk,’” wrote one viewer in the comments section of NPR’s video. Another fan declared, “Tems is one of those once in a lifetime artists that drop music that heals you. Excited to see her getting her flowers, man. She’s rare.”

On May 30, Tems revealed the tracklist for Born in the Wild, which will contain 18 songs and collaborations with Asake and J. Cole. Following its release, she will embark on the “Born in the Wild World Tour” with Naomi Sharon and Lekan.

The “Free Mind” creator’s appearance on “Tiny Desk” is one of many lined up for 2024’s Black Music Month. Tierra Whack, Brittney Spencer, SWV, and Flo Milli are also among those to commemorate the occasion with NPR.

“So, this sort of occurred to me this time last year like, ‘Wow, it’s too many dudes,’ and I want to really go for it this year, and really honor the women that helped shape Black music to me,” producer and host Bobby Carter said.