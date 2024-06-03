City Girls JT and Yung Miami

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Yung Miami Reveals Why She And JT Stepped Away From City Girls To Work On Their Solo Projects

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.03.2024

In April, Yung Miami and JT got into a spat that, for many fans, signaled the end was near for City Girls. On Monday (June 3), the “Rap Freaks” artist confirmed that they are indeed taking a break from their group effort.

During an interview with Complex, Miami revealed what sparked her aspirations to create a solo project. “I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped, and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces,” she explained.

It’s worth mentioning that the aforementioned LP only sold 10,000 copies despite its star-studded tracklist. The duo tapped Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Kim Petras, and Muni Long. Additionally, surefire cuts like “Good Love,” “No Bars,” and “Work For It” were included in the 18-song offering. 

Miami continued, “We [are] older now, and she was doing her own thing. She [is] on the West Coast; I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she [was] doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting.” 

“It just wasn’t working no more. So, I think we both was at a point where we were just like, ‘We probably should just do our own s**t,’” the mother of two concluded. 

In February, Miami shared her first solo single in nearly three years, “50/50.” On the track, she infamously called out DJ Akademiks and addressed any detractors praying for her downfall. April saw the release of “CFWM” featuring Detroit star Skilla Baby.

On the other hand, JT unleashed records like “Sideways” and “OKAY” in anticipation of her debut EP, City Cinderella.

News
City Girls
JT
Yung Miami

TRENDING
News

BIA Responds To Cardi B's Apparent Diss On "Wanna Be (Remix)"

BIA didn’t take kindly to Cardi B’s alleged jabs on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.31.2024
New Music

Eminem's Megan Thee Stallion Name-Drop On "Houdini" Sends Social Media Into An Uproar

As to be expected, Eminem’s name-drop didn’t go over well for longtime supporters of Megan ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.31.2024
News

Tems Unveils 'Born In The Wild' Tracklist Featuring J. Cole And Asake

The project will hit streaming services on June 7 with a whopping 18 tracks.
By Malcolm Trapp
05.30.2024
News

Cardi B Responds After BIA Previewed A New Diss Track Toward Her

Cardi B responded to BIA previewing a diss track targeted at her. The back-and-forth was ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.02.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories