In April, Yung Miami and JT got into a spat that, for many fans, signaled the end was near for City Girls. On Monday (June 3), the “Rap Freaks” artist confirmed that they are indeed taking a break from their group effort.

During an interview with Complex, Miami revealed what sparked her aspirations to create a solo project. “I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped, and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces,” she explained.

It’s worth mentioning that the aforementioned LP only sold 10,000 copies despite its star-studded tracklist. The duo tapped Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Kim Petras, and Muni Long. Additionally, surefire cuts like “Good Love,” “No Bars,” and “Work For It” were included in the 18-song offering.

Miami continued, “We [are] older now, and she was doing her own thing. She [is] on the West Coast; I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she [was] doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting.”

“It just wasn’t working no more. So, I think we both was at a point where we were just like, ‘We probably should just do our own s**t,’” the mother of two concluded.

In February, Miami shared her first solo single in nearly three years, “50/50.” On the track, she infamously called out DJ Akademiks and addressed any detractors praying for her downfall. April saw the release of “CFWM” featuring Detroit star Skilla Baby.

On the other hand, JT unleashed records like “Sideways” and “OKAY” in anticipation of her debut EP, City Cinderella.