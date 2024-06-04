News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Charlamagne Tha God Thanks Cardi B For Making An Appearance At His Daughter's Sweet 16 / 06.04.2024

Even with growing anticipation for her sophomore album and a seemingly busy schedule, Cardi B knows when to come through for her supporters. On Tuesday (June 4), Charlamagne Tha God thanked the New York rapper for attending his daughter’s birthday party over the weekend.

The radio host shared footage of Cardi having fun with other guests via Instagram. “I came through to pick up a plate,” she humorously remarked in the clip. The musician added, “We’re going to turn up.”

“THANK YOU to the good sister, [Cardi B], for popping out to my daughter’s Sweet 16 this past Sunday (June 2). Big Bardi [is] really one of the most genuine spirits ever, and I truly appreciate her,” Charlamagne captioned the post. “This moment is now a memory that will last forever in my daughter and all her friends’ hearts, and I will forever be grateful to Bardi for making that happen. I truly thank GOD for it ALL!”

“She had the kids going crazy. She was so gracious. She took pictures with all the kids. She was dancing with them. They were singing her songs word for word. So, Cardi B, thank you,” he said in a voiceover pulled from “The Breakfast Club.”

In that same episode, Charlamagne and co-host Jess Hilarious clowned BIA, who recently took jabs at the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker on “SUE MEEE?” The author and comedian argued, “The name of that diss record should’ve been ‘Not Like That’ because that is not how you diss somebody as a rapper. And when you make a diss record, you can’t make a song that’s so terrible [that] you end up dissing yourself.”

He added, “Technically, BIA went in the booth and ethered herself,” referring to Nas’ “Ether.” The self-coined Perico Princess debuted the track after apparently being dissed by Cardi on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix),” which hit streaming services on May 31.