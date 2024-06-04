New Music Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Features On Snowd4y’s New Song “Wah Gwan Delilah” / 06.04.2024

On Monday (June 3), social media personality Snowd4y released “Wah Gwan Delilah,” a parody of Plain White T’s 2006 smash hit “Hey There Delilah.” To the surprise of many, Drake appeared on the second verse.

“Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I’m late ’cause there’s bare traffic/ I just show my dog your ‘Gram/ He said he knows a man that slapped it, I’m so cheesed/ Your mademoiselle nights are geeked, I’m bent lowkey,” the self-proclaimed 6 God spat on the record. “Wah gwan, Delilah? Double-date me if you like me/ Brought my cro’nem for your bestie/ Sorry, he’s wearin’ a shiesty, he’s not beat/ It’s just too smokey in these streets/ You’re looking sweet.”

Listen to “Wah Gwan Delilah” below.

It notably marked the musician’s second guest appearance since his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, with the first being Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything.” Interestingly, both were met with mixed reactions.

“Bruh, since this battle, Drake ain’t been right [since]. What [in] the world are these songs he [has] been releasing?” wrote one Twitter user. Someone else said, “Drake is unreal. [He] just had one of the most insane beefs in Hip Hop history and drops this s**t right after.”

Another person joked, “This new Drake [sounds] like some s**t they play in Adam Sandler movies when times get rough.”

Earlier in 2024, the Toronto native teased “summer vibes” in an Instagram Story of himself and Gordo, one of the beatmakers behind 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. The pair teamed up on tracks like “Calling My Name,” “Sticky,” “Massive,” and “Tie That Binds.”

Camila Cabello also announced that her forthcoming album, C,XOXO, will include two Drake features. “He’s the f**king GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars,” the songstress said of “HOT UPTOWN” from the LP, which drops on June 28. “I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough, and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a nontransactional place.”

Bruh, since this battle, Drake ain’t been right sense. What the world are these songs he been releasing lol. Let me stop the bots already be coming for @CurtissKing lol. — Aro (of KloudNineMusic) (@KloudNineMusic) June 4, 2024

This new drake sound like some shit they play in Adam Sandler movies when times get rough — 4 4 4 (@SlimSleepr) June 4, 2024

everybody was saying drake has no culture so he leaned into the nastiest sounding regional toronto accent possible i blame yall 😭😂😂 — jordan (@jrosethereturn) June 4, 2024

Kendrick accused Drake of being a culture vulture. Now Drake is putting out songs sounding Jamaican. — Allison Wiltz Psy.M. (@queenie4rmnola) June 4, 2024