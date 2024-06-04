News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To J. Cole Seemingly Being Overlooked By Employees At A Tesla Dealership / 06.04.2024

J. Cole is apparently looking for a new car. On Tuesday (June 4), a TikTok user posted footage of the musician checking out a Tesla Cybertruck at the same dealership as them. Regrettably, though, he received less-than-ideal customer service.

In the clip, an employee appeared unaware of Cole’s celebrity status as they began waving their hands for him to exit. According to the caption, “The manager was ignoring him [because] he didn’t know who he was and continued persuading me to place the order for a car.”

“Bro got the most money in the building,” someone wrote beneath the post. Another reply read, “Honestly, [you] should have asked [him] for a picture in front of the manager so she starts questioning who he is.” Either way, it served as another random public appearance for the “Power Trip” artist.

In May, a fan spotted the North Carolina native sitting on the beach with his laptop and headphones plugged into the computer. “Me: Goes to the beach to clear my head,” she captioned the TikTok video. “Me: Casually meets J. Cole.”

In the comments section of her clip, which has over 1.8 million likes to date, the social media user said Cole was at the beach “making his next album.”

On the music side, the Grammy-winning rapper released Might Delete Later in April. It spanned 12 songs, including guest appearances from Bas, Ab-Soul, Cam’ron, Ari Lennox, Central Cee, and Gucci Mane, among others. The project also housed “7 Minute Drill,” which was removed from streaming services following Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar at 2024’s Dreamville Festival.

“That s**t disrupts my f**kin’ peace,” the musician said at the time. “I pray that my n**ga really didn’t feel no way, and if he did, my n**ga, I got my chin out.” Since then, he’s kept a relatively low profile amid the whole Lamar-Drake rap beef, with Cash Cobain’s “Grippy” being his only feature since then.