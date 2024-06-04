News ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Sued By Former Assistant For Alleged Sexual Harassment And Breach Of Contract / 06.04.2024

On Monday (June 3), Ye‘s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed a lawsuit against the artist alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination.

According to the legal filing obtained by Rolling Stone, Ye hired Pisciotta in 2021 as his executive and personal assistant, requiring her availability “24-7.” The woman, who reportedly earned $1 million annually from OnlyFans, claimed that the “Power” rapper initially had no issues with her having an account on the platform.

However, in 2022, he purportedly demanded she delete the account in exchange for $1 million, which she complied with. Afterward, Pisciotta alleged that she received explicit messages from the father of four.

In one conversation via text, Ye supposedly wrote: “See my problem is I be wanting to f**k, but then after I f**k, I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I’m f**king them,” before adding, “Then I want her to cheat on me.”

In another, Pisciotta claimed that the Yeezy designer asked her, “Is my d**k racist?” and added, “I’m going to stare at pictures of white [women] with Black a**es and beat the s**t out of my racist d**k.” She was reportedly fired in 2022, with a $3 million severance that she accepted but never received.

Pisciotta’s lawsuit marked one of many for Ye in 2024. In May, Donna Summer’s estate settled with the Chicago rapper and Ty Dolla Sign over the alleged unauthorized use of her “I Feel Love” from their joint project, VULTURES 1. The pair’s “GOOD (DON’T DIE)” sampled the 1977 disco hit, according to the late musician’s husband, Bruce Sudano.

Lawyer Stanton L. Stein noted, “Plaintiff anticipates that the final settlement agreement can be executed shortly, and soon thereafter, the parties will be in a position to file a stipulation for dismissal of the action in its entirety.”

Meanwhile, in April, Benjamin Deshon Provo accused Ye of subjecting Black employees to “less favorable treatment than their white counterparts” at his private school, Donda Academy.