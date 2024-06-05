News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 4batz Announces The Dates For His "Thank U, Jada Tour" / 06.05.2024

4batz is coming to a city near you. On Wednesday (June 5), the Dallas crooner announced the dates for his first-ever headlining show run, the “Thank U, Jada Tour.”

The trek is expected to start on July 29 at Chicago’s Avondale Music Hall. Afterward, he’ll make stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles, among other cities. The finale will take place at the KMEL Summer Jam in Oakland, CA on Aug. 10.

General public tickets will be available to purchase on Friday (June 7), while the presale is slated to begin on Thursday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time. In the meantime, peep the tour route below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4batz (@4batz)

4batz rose to fame with his viral hit, “act ii: date @ 8,” which subsequently received a remix from Drake in March. The original cut appeared on his debut EP, u made me a st4r, months later alongside tracks like “act iii: on god? (she like)” and “act v: there goes another vase.”

Speaking with Complex, the rising artist revealed that the body of work was inspired by his ex-girlfriend, Jada, who cheated on him. According to him, “Every song on the project is about her. Every last one of them. Every vocal [and] every lyric is about shorty. I’m thanking her, but I’m also thanking the people [who] are listening to it because y’all made me a star as well. When people hear it, they’re going to be like, ‘Yo, this n**ga petty as hell.'”

He continued, “Don’t get me wrong, I am a little bit mad, but at the same time, it’s also in a positive way because if you never did what you did, it never would’ve pushed me to the edge to do what I just did, so thank you.”

Hip Hop and R&B fans have a lot of shows to attend this summer, with Ice Spice recently announcing her “Y2K! World Tour” in promotion of Y2K. Not to mention, Jhené Aiko is hitting the road alongside Coi Leray, Tink, and Kiana Ledé for her “The Magic Hour Tour” in June, while Future and Metro Boomin’s joint trek will kick off on July 30.