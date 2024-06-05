News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Bryson Tiller Reveals Why He Didn't Sign To Drake's OVO Sound Despite Really Wanting To / 06.05.2024

On Wednesday (June 5), Bryson Tiller opened up about his decision not to sign with Drake’s OVO Sound during an interview with “The Breakfast Club.” The R&B singer, who ultimately inked a deal with RCA Records, revealed that he initially reached out to the Toronto rap star about joining his label.

“I was really just trying to make that happen because I remember some of the text conversations we had. [Drake] was like, ‘I want to sign you to OVO,’ and I was super inspired,” Tiller recounted, sharing that he was later flown out by RCA before making his final choice. “I texted him like, ‘Yo, man, they got me up here in New York. I really want to sign to OVO. I just hope we can have a conversation about it.’ He just never texted me back, and I was just like, ‘I guess that’s everything I need to know right there,’” he explained.

“It [didn’t] even matter about the money. [OVO didn’t] have to match nothing. Just give me some reassurance and let me know that you’re rocking with me,” he continued. “Everybody’s in my ear right now talking about this, that, and the third, and I won’t believe them. I’ll trust you.” Peep the full clip below.

Despite the record deal not working out, Tiller and Drake are seemingly on good terms. They teamed up for “Outta Time” from 2020’s A N N I V E R S A R Y. The Grammy-winning musician served as the only guest appearance when the album was initially released.

In March, Tiller discussed rumors that the Views rapper wanted to remix 2015’s “Don’t.” In a sit-down with Complex, he claimed that the song’s producer messed up the opportunity. According to the Kentucky native, “[Epikh Pro] was like, ‘Yo, somebody from Young Money’s camp reached out to me. They said they like the beat for ‘Don’t’ a lot. I was wondering if you could sell it back to me? Because this could be big for me, bro. What if somebody like Drake or somebody wanted to get on it?’”

“He didn’t even know that Drake was already on my line,” the True To Self artist added. “So I was like, ‘Yo, bro, just call me.’ And after I told him that, he just spazzed on me. He was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t doing this, man.’ He just blocked his own blessings. It’s crazy.”