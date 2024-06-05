News Steven Simione / Stringer via Getty Images DDG Jokingly Includes YouTube Mukbang And Photo With Son In $750,000 Feature Package / 06.05.2024

On Tuesday (June 4) night, DDG revealed on Instagram that he charges $750,000 for a guest verse and $1 million to appear in the accompanying music video. “Just in case y’all was wondering my feature price,” he posted. “I take Venmo and Apple Pay, too.”

Unsurprisingly, social media users pushed back against the Michigan rapper’s steep price, arguing he wasn’t worth the amount. “Who [the f**k does] he think he is? JAY-Z?” questioned one person underneath The Shade Room’s reshare. Another remarked, “I’ll give you 750,000 reasons why I’m not paying.”

In response to the uproar, DDG took to Twitter to propose a few bonus incentives: “[Alright], since y’all think I’m taxing, I’ll throw in a YouTube mukbang, one picture with my son, and a free FaceTime call with Woo Wop. Last offer.”

Add Halle on the FaceTime call List and I’m sold pic.twitter.com/ZAAUyhOlsK — Ameila ✨ (@hallexddg) June 4, 2024

The offer was tempting, especially considering the musician and Halle Bailey haven’t revealed Halo’s face yet. Not to mention, DDG’s nephew, Woo Wop, has over 650,000 followers on Instagram. “Add Halle [to] the FaceTime call list and I’m sold,” someone joked on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” creator went viral after revealing his “real voice” to Sexyy Red. The St. Louis native was taken aback, prompting DDG to respond, “That’s why I don’t do that s**t.”

In a previous vlog, DDG opened up about his deep voice. “I just get real insecure. I don’t like to really expose myself like that. I like to stay low-key and just be who I am,” he explained. “I feel like when I talk [regularly], it’s like I’m more relatable to y’all.”

DDG dropped “Shoot Up Your Block,” dedicated to his son, in March. Before that, he debuted “Going To The Top” and made a guest appearance on Blueface’s “Winning.” The YouTuber’s last project, Maybe It’s Me…, came out in July 2023.