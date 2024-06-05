Ice Spice

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images

Ice Spice Reveals The Cover And Release Date For Her Debut Album 'Y2K'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.05.2024

Ice Spice announced that her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K, will be released on July 26. On Wednesday (June 5), she urged fans to pre-save it via the link in her bio.

The upcoming project’s cover, which she also unveiled, saw the artist in front of a graffiti-tagged New York City backdrop. Dressed in jean shorts and green leopard-print boots, she posed by a subway station entrance next to a fire hydrant, with “Y2K” spray-painted in hot pink on a nearby trash can.

Ice notably started the year strong with singles “Think U the Shit (Fart)” and her Sean Paul-sampling track “Gimmie a Light.” The first-mentioned record came out in January, while the latter hit streaming services in May.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

“I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music. There’s some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that,” Ice said of the LP in an interview with Complex. “The next chapter, I would have to say Y2K is the name of the album because I was born in 2000.”

The imminent body of work will follow a series of successful singles and collaborations that marked Ice’s rise since 2022’s “Munch (Feelin’ U).” In July 2023, she shared Like..? (Deluxe), which featured viral records like “Butterfly Ku” and the Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo.” Additionally, her joint effort with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana (Remix)” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The following year saw the Bronx emcee unite with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag for an updated rendition of “Fisherrr.” Outside of music, she also teamed up with Alexander Wang to debut the designer’s Spring 2024 collection. The rapper modeled several black and leather pieces, including a sheer mesh dress, bomber jacket, and halter top.

