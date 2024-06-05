News Rich Fury/VF20 / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Accuses Former Assistant Of Blackmailing Him And Announces Plans To Countersue / 06.05.2024

Kanye West, who goes by Ye now, plans to countersue his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. On Tuesday (June 4), the musician denied her accusations of sexual harassment, claiming she attempted to extort him.

In a statement to TMZ, the Chicago artist’s legal representative said, “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.”

Ye’s team also contended that Pisciotta was fired not for the reasons she asserted but because she was unqualified and made exorbitant salary demands — $4 million — while exhibiting “lascivious, unhinged conduct.” They further stated that she stole the Yeezy designer’s phone in an effort to erase evidence that could disprove her claims.

Additionally, attorneys for the “CARNIVAL” hitmaker accused Pisciotta of sending nude images to the Grammy-winning rapper, soliciting him for sex, and demanding luxury items such as a Birkin bag and a Lamborghini, all of which were refused.

At the time of reporting, she has not responded to the news of Ye’s intent to countersue.

On Monday (June 3), Pisciotta lodged a lawsuit against the artist, alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination. Among the several eye-grabbing things mentioned in the legal documents, she accused Ye of sending her explicit text messages like, “I’m going to stare at pictures of white [women] with Black a**es and beat the s**t out of my racist d**k.”

In a separate conversation, she said the rapper told her, “See my problem is I be wanting to f**k, but then after I f**k, I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I’m f**king them,” before allegedly adding, “Then I want her to cheat on me.”

On the music side, Ye shared VULTURES 1 with Ty Dolla Sign in February. The pair’s second joint project was slated to come out in May but ultimately got pushed back indefinitely.