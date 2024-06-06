Interest Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images 11 Rappers Who Are Gemini: Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West And More / 06.06.2024

Gemini, represented by the twins and ruled by Mercury, spans from May 21 to June 20. Known for their adaptability, effective communication and intellectual curiosity, the zodiac sign often embraces a love for variety and versatility. Nowhere is this more evident than in music.

In terms of Hip Hop, Gemini artists like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar have left indelible marks through their innovative sounds and poignant lyrics. For instance, the Chicago rapper has continually pushed musical boundaries with albums like The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, followed by forays into footwear, fashion, architecture and so on. Similarly, Lamar’s profound lyrical prowess doesn’t stop with music, as he founded pgLang in 2020 to work on other creative endeavors — namely projects with Calvin Klein, Paramount Pictures and Converse.

Rap-Up compiled a list of 11 lyricists who are Gemini. Given the vast number of accomplishments under their belts, this zodiac sign is arguably one of the most outspoken. Check them out for yourself below!

1. Kendrick Lamar

Born June 17, 1987, Lamar pretty much embodies most of the quintessential traits of a Gemini: intellectual curiosity, adaptability and articulate expression. His groundbreaking 2012 album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, vividly chronicled his experiences growing up in Compton. Notably, the zodiac sign has an adept storytelling ability, which clearly shined on songs like “The Art of Peer Pressure” and subsequent cuts like “DUCKWORTH.”

Lamar has referenced his star sign several times in the past. On “The Heart Part 1,” he rapped, “Very emotional, I’m a Gemini/ I love hard, and I fight harder, a born author.” Meanwhile, “family ties” contained lyrics like, “Yeah, Kanye changed his life/ But me, I’m still an old-school Gemini.”

2. Kanye West

“The ultimate Gemini has survived/ I wasn’t supposed to make it past 25,” Kanye West spat on “Saint Pablo.” Born on June 8, 1977, the Chicago native’s constant evolution in music, fashion and even personal branding underline the zodiac sign’s tendency to never be confined to one identity. Spanning from his early days as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records to his groundbreaking debut with The College Dropout in 2004, the artist has always been a trailblazer.

West’s later albums, including Late Registration, Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, further illustrated his Gemini trait of intellectual curiosity. He consistently pushes the boundaries of Hip Hop by incorporating elements from electronic, rock and classical music.

3. Gunna

Born on June 14, 1993, Gunna’s music career is a testament to the Gemini trait of adaptability. Emerging from College Park, Georgia, he first gained attention with his 2017 track “Drip or Drown.” The rapper’s rise to stardom was propelled by Drip Harder, his collaborative album with Lil Baby. The duality of Gunna’s sign couldn’t be any more evident in his music, which combines trap elements with melodic hooks — take, for example, records like “too easy,” “back in the a” and “trio.”

Gunna’s debut studio album, Drip or Drown 2, and his follow-up, Wunna, showcased his Gemini ability to evolve and experiment with different sounds and styles. Speaking on the second-mentioned project, the “Who You Foolin” artist told Young Thug in a sit-down for Interview Magazine, “It’s like my alter ego. I’m a Gemini, so they say Geminis are like two people, and I feel like Wunna is my second person, like that’s the second me.”

4. Kodak Black

Born on June 11, 1997, Kodak Black has illustrated the duality and restlessness typical of Geminis throughout various points in his life. His career has seen several transformative phases — such as fatherhood, jail and drug abuse — and a constant drive to explore new facets of his artistry. The Florida rapper’s 2014 breakout single “No Flockin'” reflected his Gemini nature with its raw and unfiltered storytelling.

Meanwhile, in the chorus of “Halloween,” Kodak spat, “Gemini, woke up on the wrong side of the sheets/ Like really, I shoulda been born on Halloween/ I ain’t no demon semen, but I do evil deeds.” Despite numerous legal issues and controversies, the artist continues to reinvent himself and his sound, much like others on this list.

5. Swae Lee

As one-half of Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee first gained widespread recognition with hits like “No Flex Zone” and “Black Beatles.” However, his ability to seamlessly transition from group success to solo endeavors exemplified a Gemini’s versatility. Tracks like “Sunflower” with Post Malone and “Unforgettable” with French Montana highlighted the musician’s talent for creating catchy, cross-genre hits, while his debut solo album, Swaecation, delved into more personal and introspective themes. Both reflected the duality of Gemini, constantly seeking new experiences and expressions.

6. Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd, born on June 18, 1999, personifies the restless nature of Geminis through his eclectic musical style. Raised in Ohio, he first garnered attention with his 2017 mixtape A Love Letter to You, which featured the hit single “Love Scars.” The project marked the beginning of his exploration into blending rap, rock and melodic elements, all of which reflected the star sign’s dual nature and desire for varied expression.

His debut studio album, Life’s a Trip, continued the trend by delving into themes of love, pain and surrealism. It showcased the rapper’s ability to switch between pensive reflection (“Missing My Idols” and “Taking a Walk”) and high-energy anthems (“Dark Knight Dummo” featuring Travis Scott). As Redd declared on SNOT’s song “ALONE,” “Baby, I’m a Gemini, that’s why my mood swing.”

7. Don Toliver

Don Toliver’s career took off with 2018’s Donny Womack, followed closely by a standout feature on fellow Houston native Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD with the track “CAN’T SAY.” The early exposure — and signing to Cactus Jack — paved the way for his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, where he blended Hip Hop, R&B and psychedelic sounds.

His follow-up album, Life of a Don, continued to highlight his Gemini traits of adaptability and creativity. Songs like “No Idea” and “After Party” showcased his ability to navigate through various moods.

Gemini Season Is On The Horizon. This Summer is Serious. — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) May 15, 2020

8. Takeoff

Born on June 18, 1994, Takeoff left a lasting influence on Hip Hop as a member of Migos before his untimely death. Emerging in the early 2010s, the trio quickly gained traction with their breakout single “Versace” in 2013. Takeoff’s unique lyrical style and rhythmic precision were key components of the group’s success, evident in hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “Stir Fry.”

The late musician’s Gemini traits of creativity and intellectual curiosity were also reflected in his solo work. Takeoff’s debut solo album, The Last Rocket, boasted surefire tracks like “Last Memory” and “Casper.” The 12-song offering allowed him to step out from the collective shadow of Migos, highlighting his individual artistry.

9. Azealia Banks

No stranger to controversy, Azealia Banks emerged on the scene with her breakout single “212” in 2011. The track’s provocative lyrics and energetic beat resonated widely, marking her as a bold new voice in rap. The Harlem rapper’s debut album, Broke with Expensive Taste, was released in 2014 and showcased her genre-defying style, mixing Hip Hop with electronic and dance elements. Known for her unapologetic and candid persona, Banks often reflects the dual nature of her Gemini sign — versatile, dynamic, and fiercely independent.

Everyone and their genericccccccccccc analysis of Gemini. When a so called astrologer writes very little about Gemini, and negatively….. they’re not the real deal. 303 high priestess tarot on YouTube is THAT GIRL. — Azealia Banks (@CHEAPYXOMIAMI) November 21, 2023

10. Dave East

Born June 3, 1988, Dave East began his journey in music much earlier than his breakthrough, releasing several mixtapes that laid the groundwork for his gritty, narrative-driven style. Reflecting the Gemini traits of adaptability and versatility, the Harlem native’s work spans multiple domains. His debut album, Survival, was released in 2019 and featured collaborations with notable artists like Nas, Teyana Taylor and Rick Ross. Additionally, East’s acting debut as Method Man in the Hulu series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” showcased his Gemini ability to excel in various creative fields.

11. Vic Mensa

“Dancing on a Gemini’s feet, I’m a twin like peaks/ From a twin-sized bed to Black queens in the sheets,” Vic Mensa said on “Cancer (Interlude).” The Chicago rapper’s career took off after Kids These Days split in 2023. His solo mixtape debut, 2014’s INNANETAPE, spawned hits like “Orange Soda” and “Tweakin’.” Gemini hallmarks like adaptability and duality are evident in Mensa’s music, with Hip Hop and punk influences shining the most on EPs like The Manuscript and Hooligans.