Kendrick Lamar To Celebrate Juneteenth With "The Pop Out — Ken and Friends" Concert / 06.06.2024

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform a one-time concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth (June 19). Titled “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends,” the show will take place at the Kia Forum and is organized by pgLang and Free Lunch.

Lamar announced the occasion on his Instagram Stories, including a promotional flyer styled like a license plate. Presale tickets will be available via Cash App Card starting Thursday (June 6) at 10 a.m. PT, with general sales opening on Ticketmaster the following day (June 7) at the same time. The all-ages event will begin at 4 p.m. PT.

Notably, the title “The Pop Out” is a reference to a line from the Compton emcee’s track “Not Like Us,” which was part of his lyrical exchange with Drake. On the cut, which took over TikTok in May, Lamar rapped, “Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n**gas/ Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ’em.”

The pair’s beef reignited with Lamar’s feature on “Like That,” in which he declared, “Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me” while referring to himself, the Toronto native, and J. Cole. The 17-time Grammy winner also issued witty lines like, “’Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Drake responded with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” followed by Lamar dropping “euphoria.” The rivals also unveiled “Family Matters,” “6:16 in LA,” “meet the grahams,” and “THE HEART PART 6” in the subsequent weeks.

On the other hand, Cole hit back at Lamar’s “Like That” with “7 Minute Drill,” only to apologize two days later at his Dreamville Festival. “I pray that my n**ga really didn’t feel no way, and if he did, my n**ga, I got my chin out,” the Born Sinner rapper stated.