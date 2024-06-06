News Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images, and Alex Livesey – Danehouse / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, And More Appear In Trailer For Pharrell Williams' 'Piece By Piece' / 06.06.2024

On Thursday (June 6), Focus Features unveiled the first trailer for Piece by Piece, a quasi-documentary that will narrate Pharrell Williams’ life using LEGO minifigures. The cinematic clip introduced audiences to the toy versions of several notable names in the musician’s career, including Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and the director, Morgan Neville.

In a playful reenactment of the project’s conceptual discussion, Williams suggested, “You know what would be cool is if we told my story with LEGO pieces.” Neville chuckled before skeptically asking, “Seriously?” The Billionaire Boys Club founder then urged, “Just be open.”

Piece by Piece is set to hit theaters on Oct. 11, 2024. It will give fans a unique look at the multihyphenate creative’s journey through an imaginative LEGO narrative. In the meantime, watch the trailer below.

“I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe,” Williams said via a press release in January. “Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination… Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It’s proof that anyone else can do it, too.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski added, “In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the LEGO brand, his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see brick by brick, and piece by piece.”

Piece by Piece will add to Williams’ growing list of accomplishments. In 2023, the Virginia star became the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. He served as the successor to Virgil Abloh in 2021, who passed away from cardiac angiosarcoma. It’s also worth mentioning that the “Happy” creator joined forces with Tiffany & Co. to launch their Tiffany Titan collection in late May.