News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Maury Phillips / Contributor via Getty Images Erica Banks Wants Tickets To Chris Brown's "The 11:11 Tour" After Singer's Meet-And-Greet Photos Go Viral / 06.07.2024

Chris Brown fans have just gained another reason to attend “The 11:11 Tour.” On Friday (June 7), pictures of the singer at his meet and greet went viral online.

In one image, Brown wrapped his arms around the woman’s waist. Meanwhile, another showed the Virginia native holding his pants by the belt while leaning in for a kiss. “I would’ve tried to take him home. Stop playing, Maurice,” wrote one social media user underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. Another person said, “One thing Christopher is gonna do is appreciate them fans!”

“Buss It” rapper Erica Banks also learned about the photos. On Twitter, she humorously asked, “Can somebody send me a link to the Chris Brown meet and greet tickets?” with an upside-down smiling emoji.

Can somebody send me a link to the Chris Brown meet & greet tickets 🙃 — FLOW QUEEN 🍒 (@realericabanks) June 7, 2024

Considering the tickets start at $1,111, it’s safe to say that concertgoers for the Detroit show got their money’s worth. The package also included two signed personal items, an 11:11 calendar and light refreshments.

Brown took a similar approach with his “One of Them Ones Tour,” where tickets were allegedly priced at $1,000. On Instagram, he shared, “PSA! When [artists] do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over [seven] years… I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.”

“The 11:11 Tour” kicked off on June 5 at the Little Caesars Arena. Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Oakland, Seattle and Las Vegas are among the other cities lined up. Ayra Starr and Muni Long are expected to join Brown for select dates.

Released in 2023, 11:11 featured guest appearances from Future, Maeta, Fridayy, Davido, Lojay, Victoria Monét and more. In April 2024, it was updated with a whopping 13 tracks, one of which included his Quavo diss track “Freak.”