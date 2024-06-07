Chris Brown and Erica Banks

Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Maury Phillips / Contributor via Getty Images

Erica Banks Wants Tickets To Chris Brown's "The 11:11 Tour" After Singer's Meet-And-Greet Photos Go Viral

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.07.2024

Chris Brown fans have just gained another reason to attend The 11:11 Tour.” On Friday (June 7), pictures of the singer at his meet and greet went viral online.

In one image, Brown wrapped his arms around the woman’s waist. Meanwhile, another showed the Virginia native holding his pants by the belt while leaning in for a kiss. “I would’ve tried to take him home. Stop playing, Maurice,” wrote one social media user underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. Another person said, “One thing Christopher is gonna do is appreciate them fans!”

“Buss It” rapper Erica Banks also learned about the photos. On Twitter, she humorously asked, “Can somebody send me a link to the Chris Brown meet and greet tickets?” with an upside-down smiling emoji.

Considering the tickets start at $1,111, it’s safe to say that concertgoers for the Detroit show got their money’s worth. The package also included two signed personal items, an 11:11 calendar and light refreshments.

Brown took a similar approach with his “One of Them Ones Tour,” where tickets were allegedly priced at $1,000. On Instagram, he shared, “PSA! When [artists] do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over [seven] years… I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.”

“The 11:11 Tour” kicked off on June 5 at the Little Caesars Arena. Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Oakland, Seattle and Las Vegas are among the other cities lined up. Ayra Starr and Muni Long are expected to join Brown for select dates.

Released in 2023, 11:11 featured guest appearances from Future, Maeta, Fridayy, Davido, Lojay, Victoria Monét and more. In April 2024, it was updated with a whopping 13 tracks, one of which included his Quavo diss track “Freak.”

News
Chris Brown
Erica Banks

TRENDING
News

Tyla Voices Her Frustration Over Persistent Comparisons To Previous Pop Icons

Tyla addressed how frequently her work is likened to previous cultural staples despite making an ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.05.2024
News

Fans React To J. Cole Seemingly Being Overlooked By Employees At A Tesla Dealership

According to a TikTok user, “The manager was ignoring [J. Cole because] he didn’t know ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.04.2024
News

Bryson Tiller Reveals Why He Didn't Sign To Drake's OVO Sound Despite Really Wanting To

Drake apparently ghosted Bryson Tiller after the “Don’t” singer took a meeting with RCA Records: ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.05.2024
News

Snoop Dogg Addresses The Beef Between Kendrick Lamar And Drake

In a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on the Kendrick ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.02.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories