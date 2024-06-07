Music Videos Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images, Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Latto, Megan Thee Stallion And Flo Milli Teaming Up For "Sunday Service (Remix)" / 06.07.2024

If it wasn’t already evident, 2024 is “the year of the woman.” On Friday (June 7), Latto dropped her eagerly awaited “Sunday Service (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli, the latter of whom’s involvement in the record was a surprise until a day before the official release.

On the updated rendition, Megan and Milli replace Latto’s original verses, with the hook being the only remaining contribution from the Atlanta rapper. “I don’t sing R&B, but when I ride that d**k, we playin’ Jodeci/ A lotta a**, but I’m petite, lil’ chocolate, I’m his favorite treat/ And my Haitian say I’m perfect, try me, he gon’ curse you/ She be tough online, but sweet in person, where the other version?” the “In The Party” artist spat.

Megan’s verse was initially previewed during the Atlanta stop of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” She also referenced GloRilla in her guest appearance, with the Memphis rap star lending an adlib to the track.

Peep the visuals for “Sunday Service (Remix)” below. The record is also available to stream across major DSPs.

“Oh, the ‘Sunday Service (Remix)’ is taking it! Thank you, Latto, Meg and Flo Milli,” wrote one Twitter user reacting to the song. Someone else stated, “None of their verses disappointed, and the music video is fun, and [it] doesn’t seem like their labels forced them to be together. This is what I call unity!”

Milli is on the heels of her latest album, Fine Ho, Stay, whereas Latto and Megan both have projects on the way.

The Houston native revealed that MEGAN will be released on June 28. In anticipation of the launch, she debuted “Cobra” in November 2023, followed by the chart-topping “HISS” in January 2024. “BOA,” which dropped in May, sampled Gwen Stefani’s 2004 hit “What You Waiting For?” and is also expected to be on the body of work.

“Hoe ill take over yo city bitch you pussy you a kitty we pull up like Sunday service beat a bitch and show no pity” Omgg Flo milli going tf off pic.twitter.com/RIaEM8fbWb — Presscardi👠 (@Presscardi54) June 7, 2024

oh the sunday service remix is taking it! thank you latto meg & flo milli 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Txhw2bxwWo — iris 💋 ⪩ ⪨ (@fruitflyris) June 7, 2024

i love the remix, just wish they would have kept at least one of latto’s verses. — brenden (@brendenvpaImer) June 7, 2024

Geezus! Latto, Flo Milli and Meg did that. 🔥 — We Did It Joe!! (@JU_Knee_3) June 7, 2024