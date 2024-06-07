News Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Tecca Left Confused After The US Army Appeared To Use His "Ransom" Cover For National Guard Handouts / 06.07.2024

The U.S. Army is seemingly using Lil Tecca’s “Ransom” cover to recruit new service members. On Thursday (June 6) night, the rapper posted a photo of what appeared to be himself on a Pennsylvania National Guard handout.

On his Instagram Stories, the Queens native wrote, “[I know] the army [is] not deada**. [Is] this for real?” In another, he stated, “[U.S. Army], y’all deada**, gang?”

“Ransom” served as the musician’s breakthrough single, debuting at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It arrived alongside Cole Bennett-directed visuals, which have over 462 million YouTube views to date. Additionally, the record appeared on We Love You Tecca, his long-awaited debut mixtape.

Since then, Tecca has released a slew of projects, including TEC. The 16-track body of work contained features from Ken Carson and Kodak Black, who contributed to “Fell In Love” and “HVN ON EARTH,” respectively. Production was handled by the likes of Taz Taylor, BNYX and Mike Hector.

Regarding his evolution, the “500lbs” creator told Complex in 2023, “I would say as you get older, things don’t get too much different. It’s just you start to understand the patterns that you’re going through. You start to get less confused [about] why you go through certain things.”

“I got the time to sit back and observe certain things that happened to me and try to break those patterns as I got older,” he continued. “But I wouldn’t say much changed, just because when I jumped into this, I jumped head deep. It wasn’t like, I’m floating, and then I’m with the sharks. I jumped straight with [the] sharks.”

In May, Tecca dropped “Number 2” and “Never Last” alongside a joint music video. The songs are expected to appear on his forthcoming album, Plan A, which is slated to be released sometime in 2024.