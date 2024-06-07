Rap-Up Replay Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images, Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Contributor Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunxho And More / 06.07.2024

Thanks to Latto, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Ice Spice, 2024 could easily be classified as the year of the woman emcee. With consistent drops from mainstays like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Rapsody, the stage has been set for more heat to follow. This week, Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli teamed up with Latto to unleash a remix to the fiery bop “Sunday Service.”

The three young, dynamic Southern bar spitters led the charge alongside artists like Hunxho, J.P., Moneybagg Yo and more, who dropped new tunes. R&B doesn’t seem to be slowing down following Usher’s exciting Super Bowl performance. Tems’ LP has her on music lovers’ minds, as the songstress’ silky smooth tone continues to serenade listeners worldwide.

Music has been in a beautiful space this year. With another week in the books, we combed through the best drops to identify the 10 must-listen tracks before the weekend. Dive into Rap-Up Replay below!

Sunday Service (Remix) by Latto Featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli

What’s better than a posse cut? A Southern-baked track with three different flows courtesy of Latto, Flo Milli and Megan Thee Stallion. While Meg is performing across the country on her sold-out “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” she took a break to spray some venomous lyrics over the Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It-produced banger. While Latto’s hook remained the same, Flo Milli and Megan added IG-quote-ready lyrics for the ladies before the summer.

Play Da Fool by Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo dropped a hard-hitting record that starts as soon as the beat drops. Beginning the cut by paying homage to Pharrell and Future’s hit, “Move That Dope,” Moneybagg Yo was ready to get back into fighting form with his recent release. Toying with new flows while keeping his signature presence felt, “Play Da Fool” showed an evolved version of the Memphis-bred emcee and label owner.

Born in the Wild by Tems

Tems has solidified herself as a global superstar with her album Born in the Wild. The African songstress has an undeniable pen that pairs perfectly with her impressive vocal inflection. Her Afro-infused album boasts 18 tracks as well as features from J. Cole and Asake. Tems has worked with Drake, Future, Wiz Kid and many more. “Get It Right” and “Me & U” are album standouts.

Before The Album by Hunxho

It’s no secret that Hunxho is one of the hottest rising rappers in the game right now. The melodic R&B-infused emcee leans on his ultra-relatable romantic experiences to deliver soulful auto-tune-infused lyrics. Hunxho has identified his target audience and continues to feed them exactly what they want with each new track. The Atlanta-based emcee has been following the road set by Latto, Future and more Southern superstars.

Rump Punch by Cash Cobain

Cash Cobain has been having a strong 2024 after his breakout smash “Fisherrr” was released. Since then, people have latched on to his unique production and rapping style, which has become a staple of New York City. The Slizzy Gang head honcho has finally dropped “Rump Punch,” which was already buzzing as a leaked song from his ravish fan base. He recently announced that he will be joining Ice Spice on tour this summer.

Coming Out Party by J.P.

J.P. might be the happiest rapper in the music industry. The openly bi-sexual emcee kicked off Pride Month with his debut album, the aptly titled Coming Out Party. J.P. has been riding the momentum of his explosive breakthrough “Bad Bitty,” quickly turning him into a genre-bending Milwaukee tastemaker. Check out the 12-track LP on all streaming platforms today.

TIMELESS by KAYTRANADA

A new KAYTRANADA album usually signals that great times are near. The party-ready LP features beautiful production and is the perfect playlist for fun nights with friends. His sets have been going viral because it is clear the beloved song creator has a good time making music and playing it for his fans. His project is jam-packed with A-list guest spots, including Don Toliver, Charlotte Day Wilson, Ravyn Lenae, Dawn Richard and many more.

HOT ONE by Denzel Curry, TiaCorine and ASAP Ferg

Denzel Curry is the king of the underground. His track, “HOT ONE,” is an exciting collaboration between him, TiaCorine and New York City legend ASAP Ferg. While the trio teased the drop with an explosive performance at On The Radar Radio, “HOT ONE” is officially out now on all DSPs for fans to enjoy. The punchlines are quirky and give off the nostalgic cypher feel that Hip Hop was built upon.

Dreams by Larry June

“Dreams” is the latest Larry June track that will inspire hustlers across the globe to put the top down and ride out on their way to cop an organic smoothie. Living life the right way is June’s motto, and in the song, the artist expresses all the things he aspires to achieve while also paying respect to all the great things he’s been able to accomplish on the road to success.

Lose Control by C Stunna and Real Boston Richey

Fort Myers’ very own rap prodigy C Stunna just dropped his latest single, “Lose Control,” featuring Real Boston Richey, out now via MNRK Music Group. The high-energy, 808-laced song continues to set the tone for Stunna and marks his second release of the year. As the emcee prepares for his next tape, he’s building anticipation, heating things up just in time for summer. Real Boston Richey gave the record an extra layer of grittiness that accurately depicted the streets of Florida.