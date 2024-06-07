News Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Here's How Rihanna's Fans Reacted To Her Wearing An "I'm Retired" T-Shirt / 06.07.2024

Rihanna has been involved in a whirlwind of activity since she released her last studio album, ANTI, over eight years ago. From dominating the cosmetics industry with Fenty Beauty to launching her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, the Bajan singer and businesswoman’s entrepreneurial spirit has shown no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday (June 6) evening, RiRi was spotted in New York City wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m retired.” Beneath it bore the text, “This is as dressed up as I get.” Paparazzi caught the artist walking with ASAP Rocky, the father of her two children, who wore jeans and a polo shirt.

As to be expected, the “Kiss It Better” hitmaker’s outfit choice drew a collective reaction from fans. “Is that picture of Rihanna wearing an ‘[I’m] retired’ shirt recent? She and y’all better quit playing with me,” said one social media user.

“Rihanna be out here living her best, rich, billionaire life with her man and kids. I don’t even blame her for taking her time to release an album,” commented another person. Someone else shared, “I may be the only person who’s okay with Rihanna never making music again.”

Rihanna being playful today with me rocking a Im retired shirt, I complimented her on @fentyhair and @badgalriri said thank you , she also said Cesar you looking skinny You on Ozempic 🤦🏾 lol I was like noooo haha . Classic moment. @fentycorp @fentybeauty @fentyskin @savagexfenty… pic.twitter.com/ZBdffiuUNk — 247Papsoffficial (@247PAPSTV) June 7, 2024

Is that pic of Rihanna wearing a “retired” shirt recent? She and yall better quit playing with me. — Lizzie 💃🏽🇭🇳 (@QueTeImportaLM) June 7, 2024

Rihanna be out here living her best, rich, billionaire life with her man and kids. I don’t even blame her for taking her time to release an album. Especially, after the way they snubbed ANTI. — Devanté (@ItsDevanteB) June 7, 2024

I may be the only person who’s okay with Rihanna never making music again. — k$ (@Kashionn) June 7, 2024

rihanna walking around in that ‘i’m retired shirt’ BITCH get yo ass back in the mf studio before i drag u there myself — 🔮 honey 🍯 (@bewitchedhoney) June 7, 2024

ANTI soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and, since its release, has spent over 400 weeks on the chart. The 13-track offering housed “Work” featuring Drake, the SZA-assisted “Consideration,” “Needed Me,” “Love on the Brain” and “Desperado,” among others.

On Tuesday (June 4), Rihanna announced the imminent launch of Fenty Hair, expected to hit shelves on June 13. “A new family is moving in! [Fenty Hair] is pullin’ up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” she said in a promotional clip. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color [and] length, from weaves to braids to natural.”