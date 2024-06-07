News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Tems Thanks Everyone Involved In Making Her Debut Album 'Born In The Wild' Come To Life / 06.07.2024

Tems released her highly anticipated debut album, Born in the Wild, on Friday (June 7). It arrived with 18 tracks, including collaborations with artists like Asake on “Get It Right” and J. Cole on “Free Fall.”

The LP also included the previously released singles “Love Me JeJe” and “Me & U.” The first-mentioned track is a reinterpretation of Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 hit, while the second was recently performed live during the Nigerian songstress’ “Tiny Desk” set.

“Born in the Wild is a story of transformation from a cocoon to a butterfly. It speaks on surviving mental wilderness and coming to a place where one can thrive,” Tems shared via a press release. “It’s about finally accepting oneself and embodying the woman I was born to be. It shows the different dimensions of who I am, from a cub to a lioness.”

Born in the Wild arrived three years after Tems’ most recent EP, If Orange Was a Place. In the interim, the artist won a Grammy for her contribution to Future’s “WAIT FOR U” and also landed writing credits on works for Rihanna and Beyoncé.

The “Free Mind” singer hopped on Twitter to show her appreciation to everyone involved in the process. She shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her studio debut’s creation, which included a heartfelt voiceover. “One thing I’m grateful for is the people around me: My team, the group of producers that support me [and] encourage me to keep learning. Never did I think I’d experience that kind of support,” Tems said.

She’ll support the album with the “Born In The Wild World Tour,” starting June 12 at London’s Eventim Apollo. The 31-date tour will feature special guests Naomi Sharon and Lekan, covering Europe, North America, Africa and Asia before concluding with three dates in Australia in November. For the U.S. specifically, fans can catch her in Miami Beach, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

We made it! Thank you 🙏🏿

BORN IN THE WILD OUT NOW🌍💫 pic.twitter.com/5H6NmCyBXP — TEMS (@temsbaby) June 7, 2024

Big love to everyone that worked on this.

You are greatly appreciated🤍 pic.twitter.com/DzNsiIkISQ — TEMS (@temsbaby) June 7, 2024

FRR!! Thank you so much baby girl!!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥💫 https://t.co/iU2deqv3SH — TEMS (@temsbaby) June 7, 2024

God bless Tems for representing people who don’t do the most commercial type of music, people who just want to make music they love for people who love them to listen. — best in music (@_gbots) June 7, 2024