Brent Faiyaz Details How He Unintentionally Became The Face Of Independence / 06.08.2024

Brent Faiyaz is widely regarded as one of the best independent musicians in the music industry. In a new interview with Billboard, the enigmatic multi-hyphenate detailed how he achieved massive success without the help of a major label.

The Columbia, Maryland-bred recording artist explained, “I had been independent so long that I had unintentionally become an important figure for people that were independent artists. So I’m like, nah, I can’t go to no label. So, [Steve] Stoute called me and said, ‘F**k with me over at UM, I can give you the budget, let’s make this s**t shake.’ It was a no-brainer at that point.”

Later in the clip, Steve Stoute detailed, “What he was looking for was a partner to provide him financial capital to go into other creative ventures, and being that I own a creative advertising agency and as an entrepreneur serving across a couple of industries, I think that was the synergy that brought us together.”

One fan said, “Staying independent is always my preference. Win or lose. The majors can’t market what’s set apart.” Someone said, “Sometimes you just need someone to believe in the process.”

Faiyaz made other shocking remarks in his legendary Black Music Month cover of Billboard Magazine. During their conversation, the F**k the World creator revealed that he initially didn’t know whether he was “built for R&B singing.”

“I wasn’t really a take-my-shirt-off-and-show-my-abs kind of guy [onstage], so I didn’t think I was suited for it,” Faiyaz told the publication. “And [my manager], Ty, said, ‘That doesn’t necessarily have to be what you do.’ So, I just took the things that I would have been rapping about and put it in a way where I could sing it.”

Regarding R&B, the ISO Supremacy founder described his place in the genre as “soulful and reality-driven.” The Grammy-nominated musician has teased retirement recently, but fans hope this magazine cover will lead to new music soon.