News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar Speaks At Compton College's Commencement Ceremony / 06.08.2024

On Friday (June 7), Kendrick Lamar shared positive inspiration at Compton College’s commencement ceremony in his first public appearance since his exhilarating beef with Drake.

In a clip of his speech, he said, “Y’all being here it is not only a representation of the world but a representation of me. As I walk into these cities and these countries, I can be proud and say that this is where I am from.” During his back and forth with Drake, the “Push Ups” emcee shared a cryptic picture of him wearing a retro T-shirt from the aforementioned community college.

“This degree that you have right here is just as big as any degree. I don’t care what school or what institution. Compton College, this degree is just as big. Now, it is about taking and applying these resources and everything you learned. It’s as simple as that, applying them,” he continued.

Lamar recently made significant waves on the internet following the announcement of his Juneteenth celebration. Titled “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends,” the show will take place at the Kia Forum and is organized by pgLang and Free Lunch.

Free Lunch founder and former Amazon Music executive shared, “Shout out to Amazon Music The Pop Out Livestream” on the app formerly known as Twitter.

Shout out to @amazonmusic The Pop Out Livestream. pic.twitter.com/v1YXFYR95O — Westside Timmy (@branchhinshaw) June 7, 2024

Lamar announced the occasion on his Instagram Stories, including a promotional flyer styled like a license plate. Presale tickets were made available via Cash App Card on Thursday (June 6) at 10 a.m. PT, with general sales starting on Ticketmaster the following day. The all-ages event will begin at 4 p.m. PT.

West Coast-raised fans, music executives and artists have excitedly championed the popular concert. Variety reported, “For those who weren’t able to snag tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming Los Angeles show ‘The Pop Out — Ken and Friends,’ Amazon Music has come to the rescue with the announcement that its Hip Hop and R&B brand Rotation will live stream the concert.”