News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Wayne Addresses Why He Doesn't Perform "Mona Lisa" Featuring Kendrick Lamar / 06.08.2024

Lil Wayne is a living legend in Hip Hop and beyond. The infamous rapper has been making music since the mid-90s.

In a recent headlining set, the storied New Orleans-bred emcee stopped his show to address why he doesn’t perform his Tha Carter V standout, “Mona Lisa,” featuring Kendrick Lamar. After noticing a fan holding up a sign mentioning the song, he said, “This is the second time I’ve seen this within my last three shows. Somebody had a sign that said to do ‘Mona Lisa.’ I’m not sure if that means you if you all said you all real Lil Wayne fans.”

Later, he mentioned, “So, if you real Lil Wayne fans, do you know I don’t know the lyrics to my s**t?” Lil Wayne asked the crowd, “Do you know how hard that f***ing song is, girl? You know what I mean? I don’t like to rap the words, but I’m going to learn that s**t. I’m going to learn it. I’m going to learn. I got you. This is for her and for the ‘Mona Lisa’ lovers. But this ain’t ‘Mona Lisa,’ but this for you all. Let’s go.”

While many believed Wayne wouldn’t perform the song based on his affiliation with Young Money signee Drake, who recently went back and forth with Lamar, he made it clear it was solely because the song is hard to remember.

Lamar is seemingly riding high after many fans crowned him the winner of the monumental beef between him and Drake. Prior to speaking at Compton College’s commencement ceremony, he announced his Juneteenth celebration/concert, “The Pop Out—Ken and Friends.” The show will take place at the Kia Forum and is organized by pgLang and Free Lunch.

Free Lunch founder and former Amazon Music executive shared, “Shout out to Amazon Music The Pop Out Livestream” on the app formerly known as Twitter.