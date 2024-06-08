News Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Maeta Breaks Her Heel Moments Before Meeting Chris Brown On "The 11:11 Tour" / 06.08.2024

As an R&B singer, meeting one of your musical inspirations is a huge deal. On Friday (June 7) evening, Maeta shared a comical yet inspirational video of meeting Chris Brown.

The talented songstress was featured on Brown’s 11:11 standout, “Best Ever.” Maeta is an opener on the “Run It” crooner’s international run, “The 11:11 Tour.” In a vlog captioned, “not me breaking my heel 0.5 seconds before meeting Chris, [oh my god, only me],” Maeta is shown in a beautiful red ensemble walking backstage to connect with one of her biggest musical inspirations.

On the way to see him, she said, “What the f**k,” as her heel popped off of one of her shoes. Shortly after, she was embraced by Brown before he said, “Thank you for doing the tour. You were singing your a** off yesterday. I tried to sneak to the side so I could see, but I didn’t want to get caught. I could hear it, though.”

After explaining to Brown how her heel had broken, she jokingly remarked, “This is, like, the worst way to meet.” Later in the conversation, she expressed how much she enjoyed his show and clarified that she plans to watch it each night on the tour. The conversation was filled with gratitude and mutual respect between the esteemed collaborators and tour mates.

Maeta has been rising in stature over the last few years. The Pisces singer released her critically acclaimed LP, When I Hear Your Name in 2023. The soulful, sensual project features 13 songs with guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Ambré, Ty Dolla Sign, James Fauntleroy and more.

Tracks like “Sexual Love” and “Questions” stand out regarding the new and mature offering. Her transparency has been heralded and helped her secure co-signs from major industry players like JAY-Z, KAYTRANADA, Joe Budden and more.