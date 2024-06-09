News Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Reacts To Concertgoer Calling Off Their Engagement To Attend His Show / 06.09.2024

Chris Brown’s “The 11:11 Tour” kicked off in early June, and thus far, it’s been filled with wild moments. From the singer kissing a fan at his meet and greet to supporting act Maeta breaking her heel backstage, the trek suggests plenty more surprises are in store.

On Sunday (June 9), footage from Brown’s recent concert surfaced online. During the video, a show attendee revealed that they called off their engagement to see him perform live. “That’s crazy,” the artist responded before adding, “I love you, though. I appreciate it.”

Their decision somewhat paid off, considering they got a shoutout from the singer, as one social media user highlighted underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. “That ‘I love you’ would’ve sent me flying onto the stage,” read one reply in the comments section.

“I feel like this [is] a sign she did the right thing with her engagement,” said someone else. Another person stated, “You can get engaged another day! It can wait.”

Brown will perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 12, followed by stops in Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore. The show run is scheduled to wrap up its North American leg at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. Muni Long and Ayra Starr were previously announced as opening acts for select dates.

In April, the deluxe edition of 11:11 was released, bringing the tracklist to a whopping 35 songs. Brown added the Bryson Tiller-assisted “Run Away (11:11),” “Won’t Keep You Waiting” with Mario, and “Freak,” which featured Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. On the last-mentioned track, the singer took shots at Quavo, culminating in a weekslong feud that resulted in several diss records.

The project itself is vying for Album of the Year at the 2024 BET Awards. Other competitors include Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse, 21 Savage’s american dream, Usher’s COMING HOME, Drake’s For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Monét’s JAGUAR II, Killer Mike’s MICHAEL and Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2.