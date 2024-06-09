Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Issues A Stern Warning To Her Detractors Amid Purported NSFW Leak

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.09.2024

Amid her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” Megan Thee Stallion has faced some unwelcome challenges off-stage. On Saturday (June 8), the “Girls in the Hood” rapper was embroiled in controversy over a purported sex tape, which many presumed to be AI-generated.

The Grammy Award-winning artist took to Twitter the same day to seemingly address the malicious attempt to tarnish her reputation. “It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” she wrote. “Y’all [are] going too far. Fake a** s**t. Just know [that] today was your last day playing with me, and I mean it.”

At the time of reporting, the origins of the alleged deepfake video remain unclear. However, the Houston native’s response reinforced her resolve not to let false claims and cyberbullying break her spirit. As a result, #WeLoveYouMegan began trending on social media shortly after she issued the PSA.

“Y’all are mad weird. [You] couldn’t find any real dirt on Megan Thee Stallion, [so] y’all created deepfakes and tried to spread it around as real leaks. Like, every day y’all prove more and more that Megan is really that b**ch,” stated someone on Twitter. Another person commented, “It’s always protect Black women until it’s Megan. Y’all mistreat and disrespect her WAY TOO MUCH, and it’s honestly very f**king disgusting.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Megan hit the stage at the Amalie Arena last night in Tampa, Florida. In footage shared online, the rapper could be seen holding back tears during her performance of “Cobra” as fans cheered her on.

Her third studio album, MEGAN, is scheduled to hit streaming services on June 28. In addition to the aforementioned record, the project will contain singles like “BOA” and “HISS,” the latter of which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Megan Thee Stallion

