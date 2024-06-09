News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Moneybagg Yo Thanks Lil Durk For Sending Verse After Last-Minute 'SPEAK NOW' Feature Request / 06.09.2024

Moneybagg Yo’s forthcoming album, SPEAK NOW, is scheduled to come out on June 14. Ahead of its release, the “Said Sum” hitmaker teased another cut with one of his frequent collaborators: Lil Durk.

On Saturday (June 8), Moneybagg shared a screenshot of his conversation with the Chicago rapper. He sent over an MP3 of the song, the title of which wasn’t revealed, prompting Durk to reply with snowman emojis and an updated version of the audio recording with his guest verse on it.

The Bread Gang founder responded, “[You] gave it. It’s up. Send [the] session.” He also captioned the Instagram post, “[Lil Durk] sent me a verse back in less than 20 [minutes] of me sending it to ’em [the] night before I had to turn my project in, and it’s one of them classic, day one Smurk verses.”

The two artists previously worked together on records like “Yesterday,” “Rock Out,” “Hear It Back” and the EST Gee-assisted “Switches & Dracs.” Their forthcoming effort is expected to join pre-release singles “PLAY DA FOOL” and “TRYNA MAKE SURE.”

SPEAK NOW will serve as a follow-up to Moneybagg’s Hard To Love, which came out in 2023. The 20-song body of work contained features from Future, Fridayy, GloRilla, YTB Fatt, Durk and Fat Wizza. It also housed fan favorites such as “Ocean Spray” and “On Wat U On.”

“I’m more vulnerable on this project than I ever been because of what I went through in the last two years,” the Memphis rapper told UPROXX. “I experienced a lot and endured a lot. I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I’m saying [and] the subject matter. I know people going through what I went through across the globe.”