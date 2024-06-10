News Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Attends Adonis' Soccer Game In An Unusually Stylish Outfit / 06.10.2024

Over the weekend, Drake attended Adonis’ soccer game in an outfit far from what fans are used to seeing. On Sunday (June 9), the musician shared several photos of himself from the sidelines on Instagram. He wore a cream short-sleeved T-shirt, brown high-waisted trousers with a wide leg, and a sweater nonchalantly tied around his neck.

Completing his look with sunglasses, Drake captioned the post, “Goats don’t worry about one-trick ponies.” The pictures quickly drew the attention of his followers, including celebrities, who praised the look. Ice Spice simply wrote, “Ate.” Another reply read, “Next-level dad duties fit.”

Social media users had jokes, too, such as one person, who commented, “Lookin’ like an Italian mobster.” Someone else said, “Drake [is] the type of rapper that hands out orange wedges at his son’s soccer game.” Although the Canadian star was clearly the main subject, Adonis could also be seen wearing a blue jersey with the number 25.

Drake shares the boy with former adult star Sophie Brussaux. Notably, Adonis appeared in the visuals for “8am in Charlotte” from For All The Dogs and debuted his first single, “My Man Freestyle,” that same year.

“I’m just excited,” the “Hotline Bling” artist said about being a dad during Lebron James’ “The Shop” in 2018. “All of the things I’ve learned from and through my father, and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience [and] unconditional love.”

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” he continued. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened, but I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation [where] we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father.”