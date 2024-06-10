News River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin, BIA, And Travis Scott Attend NBA Finals Game 2 / 06.10.2024

On Sunday (June 9), the NBA Finals continued with Game 2, with the Boston Celtics beating the Dallas Mavericks 105-98. As expected, the TD Garden attracted a notable list of celebrities to the stands. Among them were Travis Scott and Metro Boomin; Scott was spotted wearing green Jordan Jumpman Jacks.

Seated next to Medford, MA native BIA, Metro acknowledged fans with a wave when featured on the big screen. The pair also made it to the NBA’s official TikTok account, where people shared their thoughts and opinions. “[Why] the sunglasses? They [are] not playing at Fenway Park,” someone joked.

“Metro [was] repping the Cards, yessir,” read another reply, referring to the beatmaker’s St. Louis Cardinals cap. Elsewhere, a social media user praised BIA: “[She’s] the baddest and most talented mainstream female rapper.” Peep the full clip below.

Both BIA and Metro are coming off the heels of high-profile feuds. The producer debuted WE DON’T TRUST YOU in March, which contained “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, among other perceived jabs at Drake. The Toronto rapper struck back with the infamous “Shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga” line on “Push Ups.”

Soulja Boy also took shots at Metro. The “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” hitmaker accused him of sacrificing his mother for fame before ultimately apologizing in May.

On the other hand, BIA dropped “SUE MEEE?” in response to Cardi B’s guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix).” The self-coined Perico Princess dished out lyrics like, “C-A-R-D cryin’ on I-G/ Catch another ‘tude ’cause she couldn’t catch a beat/ Do I beef with you or do I beef with Pardi?/ You been scrapping projects since 2019.”

Things have seemingly died down since the record came out, with BIA releasing her JID-assisted single “LIGHTS OUT” the following week. The more recent song, accompanied by Chandler Lass-directed visuals, appeared on the soundtrack for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.