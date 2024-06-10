New Music Maury Phillips / Contributor via Getty Images and Peter G. Forest / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says Birdman Never Loved Him On "Tears Of War" / 06.10.2024

YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be behind bars, but that’s not stopping him from releasing music. On Sunday (June 9), DJ Akademiks uploaded a song titled “tears of war” from the musician. According to the online commentator, “Top gave me this song for his fans. He said this was the last song he recorded before they raided his house. He [misses] y’all.”

On the record, YoungBoy made a reference to Birdman and Lil Wayne using both of their nicknames: “Knew that Stunna never loved me, should’ve listened to Carter/ Who wanna do somethin’ with the Five? They know I put s**t in order.”

Although the Baton Rouge rapper didn’t clarify his comments later in the track, many fans took the lyrics as a nod to Wayne’s “Multiple Flows.” The Tha Carter V artist spat, “I’m street smart, lil’ woadie, that’s edumacation/ And I had told YoungBoy to watch out for oldhead.”

Later in the record, YoungBoy addressed rumors about his sexuality. “Rich, it ain’t the greatest feelin’, still battlin’ with the system/ Say I’m gay because my nails, I took your h**, I know the feelin’/ Nail you to the cross, Jesus steppin’ in my f**kin’ Yeezys,” he rapped.

The “Kacey Talk” star is currently facing 63 charges stemming from his alleged role in a large-scale drug fraud scheme. He allegedly used a pharmacist’s identity to fraudulently obtain promethazine and codeine. Per legal documents obtained by KUTV, “The prescription was called in by an individual claiming to be a physician in the Provo, Utah area, providing an actual, valid DEA number, NPI number, and other identification for the real physician.”

In May, a Cache County judge set YoungBoy‘s bond at $100,000, with his arraignment scheduled to take place on July 1. He is being tried for 20 counts each of identity fraud, forgery, and procuring or attempting to procure a drug prescription, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and two second-degree felonies.