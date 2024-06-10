News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Addresses Alleged Arrest At Newark Airport / 06.10.2024

An airport seems like the last place rappers want to be these days. In May, Nicki Minaj was detained by Dutch police at Schiphol Airport for allegedly being in possession of drugs, while Jim Jones got into a brawl with two men at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that same month.

Over the weekend, someone reportedly clashed with Sexyy Red and her security at Newark Airport. The “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” artist took to her Instagram Stories after being released from police custody. “Good morning. I just got out,” she stated on Monday (June 10) morning.

Another now-deleted post from her account read, “To the people that [were] in that altercation at the airport, please [direct message] me, so I can replace [your] phone.”

At the time of reporting, details of Red’s arrest are unknown. However, she did attend her hosting gig at the 2024 NXT Battleground event in Las Vegas on Sunday (June 9) night.

The New Jersey incident wasn’t the St. Louis native’s first run-in with police this year. In March, she was stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border on her way to perform at Papas&Beer’s Spring Break 2024 event.

“Damn, we got stopped at the border. It took us hella hours at the border [and the concertgoers] still waited on me. It’s 3 o’clock. They just now leaving the club, period. They f**k with a real b**ch, and I f**k with them for f**king with me,” Red explained to her Instagram followers.

She continued, “We’ve been stuck at the border all day. I had too much bands on me; they couldn’t handle that s**t. Too much jewelry on me; they couldn’t handle that s**t… They weren’t f**king with your girl. They talking about I look like Griselda Blanco.”

Musically, the rap phenomenon recently put out In Sexyy We Trust. The LP contained standout cuts like the Drake-assisted “U My Everything” and “Get It Sexyy.”