Rapper Enchanting, who gained buzz as a rising star on Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Channing Nicole Larry, was 26 years old.

On Tuesday (June 11), family, close associates, and former collaborators posted about the “Kater To Me” creator. Kayy’Jayy, Enchanting’s sister and the person who confirmed she was on life support amid the initial erroneous news of her death, shared a series of throwback pictures. “I love you, girl,” read one caption.

Enchanting’s alleged boyfriend, MotionGod Bandman, took to Facebook: “I love you [for life]. You knew wassup.” In a separate post, he added, “You finally found that peace that you was looking for you. Y’all hurt me bad.”

Meanwhile, Gucci sent his condolences on Instagram. “[I’m] so sad to have to say RIP to such a great young lady. A true star. We gon’ all miss you, Chant.” The trap pioneer’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, also had some heartfelt words to say: “Leave my husband alone! He signs these [artists] to help them and give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this! Chant, we love you, baby girl!”

“They pulled the plug, bro. This s**t [is] so f**ked up. I just knew you were finna pull threw,” fellow Texas rapper LilCJ Kasino stated. “I’ll never forget you kept it solid [throughout] yo’ whole career. [There] was [nothing] I couldn’t call you for. You f**ked the gang up with this one.”

Enchanting was welcomed as a member of Gucci’s 1017 — his joint venture with Atlantic Records — in 2020 alongside artists like Pooh Shiesty, Big Scarr, Foogiano, and more. She subsequently appeared on the “Lemonade” musician’s So Icy Gang, Vol. 1 and So Icy Gang: The ReUp compilations.

2022 saw Enchanting release her major label debut, No Luv. It contained features from KenTheMan, Coi Leray, Scarr, Key Glock, and Hitkidd. Standout cuts like “Want Sum,” “O.P.P,” and the Kaliii-assisted “Track & Field” also saw success on streaming. The Fort Worth native followed the body of work with Luv Scarred / No Luv (Deluxe) in 2023.

“I went through a phase of doing absolutely everything. Like, I was a cheerleader. I was into sports at one point. I was doing hair at one point. I tried to do nails,” Enchanting told ESSENCE regarding how she got started in music. “I had a friend. He had a friend [who] owned a studio, and people knew that I could sing. I didn’t really start posting me singing ’til like later in high school.”