News Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Raises Concerns After Possibly Announcing She's "Single" / 06.11.2024

Nicki Minaj left her fans worried after sharing a cryptic post via Twitter on Monday (June 10). The rapper, who is currently on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” wrote “Yes. Single…,” leading to debates over whether she was referring to her marital status or hinting at new music.

“Nicki is so strong. She has been through so much, and she always wins in the end. This time will be no different,” read one tweet. Someone else shared, “She definitely divorced him… My sis still got like two dates before her lil’ break.”

Another stan account stated, “[Nicki Minaj], whatever you’re going through, the Barbz are here for you. We’ve seen you through the good and bad times, and we’ll keep holding you down. You’ll win again and again.” #WeLoveYouNicki began trending on Twitter, with over 7,000 posts using the hashtag at the time of reporting.

Yes

Single … — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2024

.@NICKIMINAJ, whatever you’re going through, the Barbz are here for you. We’ve seen you through the good and bad times and we’ll keep holding you down, you’ll win again and again 💝 #WeLoveYouNicki pic.twitter.com/zXurbtQ2Ga — Pink Friday 2 Tour (@PF2Tour) June 11, 2024

She definitely divorced him.. my sis still got like 2dates before her lil break . I know mentally she’s going thru it REAL BAD . 🦄💜#WeLoveYouNicki pic.twitter.com/YGGlkK8w28 — BarbzPunani (@The_IT_BOY) June 11, 2024

Minaj married Kenneth Petty in October 2019, followed by the pair welcoming their son the next year. The couple’s relationship notably faced public scrutiny, particularly due to the husband’s criminal record as a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 1995 of first-degree attempted rape, serving only four years in New York state prison.

In the wee hours of Tuesday (June 11), Minaj posted a now-deleted video on her Instagram Stories about giving birth. “One day, they’re yelling, ‘Push,’ and you’re in pain. Then, one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy,” she stated before whispering, “To God be the glory.”

The Queen rapper continued, “Congratulations to every mama out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” only has three remaining stops for June: Copenhagen, Johanneshov, and Portugal. The European leg of Minaj’s trek ends in mid-July.