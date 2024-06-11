Enchanting Gucci Mane

Enchanting, Gucci Mane’s former 1017 Records signee, is currently in intensive care fighting for her life, her sister confirmed on Tuesday (June 11). The “Want Sum” hitmaker was erroneously reported dead by several online outlets, prompting her sister, who goes by Kayy Jayy on Facebook, to correct the misinformation.

“I am not a celebrity. I will curse you smooth [the f**k] out! Like I said, stop posting false information. Y’all don’t know s**t about s**t. Hell, most of you [motherf**kers] don’t even know her real name to even start collecting info! Sit back and wait just like we [the family] are! As of now, she’s in ICU. She’s fighting, and she’s fighting hard! Don’t give up on her just yet!” she explained.

K Shiday, another artist previously under 1017, voiced her support on Instagram. “I’m up fighting for you like I always have. I love you, sis. I need you to pull through. Prayers up for my girl,” she wrote. The pair notably joined forces for “No Love” featuring Key Glock, Gucci, and Big Scarr — the Frozone creator died of an accidental drug overdose in 2022.

“Please don’t say she passed if she’s not dead. Prayers up for her. God still works miracles! Please, God, heal Enchanting,” wrote one Twitter user. Someone else claimed, “1017 is literally cursed. [The] whole label dead or in jail. Praying for Enchanting.”

Enchanting joined Gucci’s label in 2020 and departed after the release of 2022’s No Luv. The deluxe edition, renamed as Luv Scarred / No Luv, arrived with an additional 17 tracks the following year. It included guest appearances from Baby Tate on “Heaux Things,” Seddy Hendrinx on “Shoulda Known,” and Jacquees on “What I Want.”

In 2023, the Texas native also contributed “He Can’t Reach” with Maiya The Don for the season two soundtrack of “Rap Sh!t.”

