New Music Screenshot of Victoria Monét’s “Alright” video Victoria Monét Pays Tribute To Janet Jackson In "Alright" Music Video / 06.11.2024

At midnight on Tuesday (June 11), Victoria Monét unveiled the music video for “Alright,” the fourth track on her Grammy-nominated debut album, JAGUAR II. Directed by Dave Meyers and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the cinematic cut paid tribute to Janet Jackson, with the Atlanta-born singer showcasing dance moves reminiscent of the R&B legend’s iconic 1990s and 2000s performances.

“This video is a visual presentation of that sentiment through freedom of movement and fluidity between masculine and feminine energy,” Monét stated via press release. She also expressed gratitude for her team’s dedication: “What a crazy combo! Plus, every single person who had their hands on this visual was extremely passionate from inception, and we all worked really hard to bring it to life!”

The songstress added, “There’s no better month to release this visual than Pride Month, Black Music Month, and the beginning of summer ‘24! I can’t wait to see where dance artists and the ballroom culture take it.”

“Alright” joined previous JAGUAR II records with visual companions, such as “Smoke,” “Party Girls,” and “On My Mama.” In addition to winning Best R&B Song at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the last-mentioned track has amassed over 57 million YouTube views to date. Her mother, daughter, and Chalie Boy, whose 2009 single “I Look Good” was interpolated in the chorus, even made cameos in it.

In May, Monét announced that she had to cancel several festival appearances due to ongoing health issues, including at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic and New York’s Governors Ball. “Candidly, I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon. That’s a promise!” she said on Instagram.

Looking ahead, fans can expect to see the “Moment” creator at the 2024 BET Awards, where she was nominated in five categories: Album of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year, Viewer’s Choice Award, and the BET Her Award.