Cardi B

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Cardi B Says She Has "Very, Very Mean" Music On The Way

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.12.2024

Cardi B is contemplating whether to release new music. On Wednesday (June 12) morning, she hopped on Instagram Live and told fans to expect something on Thursday (June 13) possibly.

“I want to drop something. I want to drop a little song. I want to drop something on Thursday, but [my team], they’re telling me not to drop it. Should I drop it? Should I leak it? I don’t know,” the rapper stated online.

“It’s very mean. Very, very mean,” Cardi continued. “Complex said, ‘[Drop it].’ You want me to drop it ‘cause it’s messy. Complex, you’re messy.”

Immediately, viewers speculated that the New York native was gearing up to respond to BIA’s most recent diss track, “SUE MEEE?” The record came out on June 2, with the Massachusetts native accusing Cardi of style biting as well as infidelity in her marriage with Offset.

“I’m so appalled at the fact that she thinks that I’m copying her or that I’m stealing from her because there’s nothing that she does that I like,” the “Up” artist responded. “I don’t like her music. I don’t like her style. I don’t like how she [looks]. I don’t like [anything] about her. I don’t even see the b**ch.”

Cardi hinted at new music being on the way in a similar fashion in May. During a Twitter Spaces session, she told fans to look forward to something “this week.” However, when the time came around, she didn’t debut anything.

Although, the rapper has been on quite a feature streak. She appeared on Shakira’s “Puntería” and Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” in March, followed by a guest verse on GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be (Remix)” roughly two months later. Cardi is also confirmed to be on Peso Pluma’s “PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE,” which will hit streaming services on June 20.

Cardi B

TRENDING
News

Gucci Mane's Former 1017 Artist Enchanting On Life Support

Enchanting’s family updated fans after the “Want Sum” rapper was erroneously reported dead online: “She’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.11.2024
News

Chris Brown Reacts To Concertgoer Calling Off Their Engagement To Attend His Show

Chris Brown was left in shock after the fan’s crazy confession: “I love you, though. ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.09.2024
News

Megan Thee Stallion Issues A Stern Warning To Her Detractors Amid Purported NSFW Leak

Megan Thee Stallion fans showed their support for the rapper using #WeLoveYouMegan on social media.
By Malcolm Trapp
06.09.2024
News

Lil Wayne Addresses Why He Doesn't Perform "Mona Lisa" Featuring Kendrick Lamar

During a headlining performance set, Lil Wayne stopped his show to address why he doesn’t ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.08.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories