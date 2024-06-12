Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Says She Has "Very, Very Mean" Music On The Way / 06.12.2024

Cardi B is contemplating whether to release new music. On Wednesday (June 12) morning, she hopped on Instagram Live and told fans to expect something on Thursday (June 13) possibly.

“I want to drop something. I want to drop a little song. I want to drop something on Thursday, but [my team], they’re telling me not to drop it. Should I drop it? Should I leak it? I don’t know,” the rapper stated online.

“It’s very mean. Very, very mean,” Cardi continued. “Complex said, ‘[Drop it].’ You want me to drop it ‘cause it’s messy. Complex, you’re messy.”

Immediately, viewers speculated that the New York native was gearing up to respond to BIA’s most recent diss track, “SUE MEEE?” The record came out on June 2, with the Massachusetts native accusing Cardi of style biting as well as infidelity in her marriage with Offset.

“I’m so appalled at the fact that she thinks that I’m copying her or that I’m stealing from her because there’s nothing that she does that I like,” the “Up” artist responded. “I don’t like her music. I don’t like her style. I don’t like how she [looks]. I don’t like [anything] about her. I don’t even see the b**ch.”

Cardi hinted at new music being on the way in a similar fashion in May. During a Twitter Spaces session, she told fans to look forward to something “this week.” However, when the time came around, she didn’t debut anything.

Although, the rapper has been on quite a feature streak. She appeared on Shakira’s “Puntería” and Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” in March, followed by a guest verse on GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be (Remix)” roughly two months later. Cardi is also confirmed to be on Peso Pluma’s “PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE,” which will hit streaming services on June 20.