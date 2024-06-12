Music Videos Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Takes Viewers Down Memory Lane In "Trae The Truth In Ibiza" Video / 06.12.2024

On Wednesday (July 12), J. Cole shared the visual companion for “Trae The Truth In Ibiza,” which initially appeared on Might Delete Later. The video featured lo-fi camcorder footage of the North Carolina native and his “Children of Men” collaborator during a visit to Ibiza, as implied by the song title.

The clip opened with Cole providing context about the recordings. “I looked at the date [of the video Trae tha Truth sent]. That s**t said July 5, 2012. I called Scott,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Yo, Scott, go to the drive and see if we have anything from July 5 or around 2012.’ First, he found late July, like No I.D. conversations. I’m like, ‘Nah, that’s not it.’ He’s like, ‘Wait, there’s another folder.’ That s**t started with the plane. The first shot is the plane of us landing.”

“Trae The Truth In Ibiza” is the first track from Might Delete Later to receive standalone visuals. Snippets for songs like “Crocodile Tearz” and “3001” first appeared in vlogs that Cole shared in February and March, respectively. The project itself contained contributions from Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Central Cee, Bas, Daylyt, and Ab-Soul.

“7 Minute Drill,” which initially served as the LP’s final cut, was removed from streaming services roughly a week after it came out. During 2024’s Dreamville Festival, Cole apologized for taking shots at Kendrick Lamar on the record.

“I’m so proud of [Might Delete Later], except for one part,” Cole told the crowd. “It’s one part of that s**t that makes me feel like, ‘Man, that’s the lamest s**t I did in my f**kin’ life, right?’ And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”

Despite keeping a low profile since then, Cole has lent his voice to other artists’ tracks. He appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Red Leather,” Cash Cobain’s sexy drill track “Grippy,” and Tems’ “Free Fall.”